Satellite Shows Ash Spreading Miles From Mexico’s Popocatepetl Volcano

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano remained under a yellow alert on Thursday, February 29, as it continued to spew gases and ash into the atmosphere.

Satellite imagery released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico erupting several times over the last couple of days.

Mexican officials asked the public not to climb the volcano and to stay 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) away from the crater during the eruptions. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful