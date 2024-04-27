Satellite Shows Storms Rolling Through Oklahoma

Satellite imagery captured storms sweeping through Oklahoma from Friday night into Saturday morning, April 27, before tornadoes were reported in the afternoon.

This timelapse video was posted by the Colorado-based Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, which warned that severe thunderstorms were “likely across the southern and central Plains” through Saturday night.

Lightning is depicted in the video by blue flashes. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful