Satellite Timelapse Depicts Francine's Path Over Southern US

Timelapse satellite imagery shows the path of storm Francine as it made landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Wednesday, September 11, and then decreased in strength down to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved inland on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center warned that, despite being downgraded, the storm was expected to bring up to 8 inches of rain, and possible flash flooding, to parts of Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

This imagery was released by the Colorado-based Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) and was captured over a 19.5-hour period from 5 pm Tuesday to 12:30 pm Wednesday. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful