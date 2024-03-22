Satellite Timelapse Shows Lightning as Storms Hit US Southeast

Satellite imagery captured numerous flashes of lightning as a line of storms swept east over parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi overnight into Friday, March 22.

This timelapse video depicts a period of more than 16 hours, from 5 pm CDT on Thursday to 9:46 am CDT on Friday. The video was posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University, which said the storms had been “relentless.” Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful