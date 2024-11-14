Satire publication The Onion wins Alex Jones' Infowars in bankruptcy auction

Doug Cunningham
·2 min read
UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Onion bought Infowars, the Alex Jones right-wing conspiracy theory website, in a bankruptcy auction confirmed Thursday by Jones.

Proceeds from the sale will go to pay down a $1.5 billion defamation verdict against Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories that claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook mass elementary school shooting was faked.

"I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning," Jones said on X Thursday. "I don't know what's going to happen but I'm going to be here until they come and turn the lights off."

Citing a person with knowledge of the sale, NBC News said The Onion, a satrical news company that often satirized Jones, plans to rebuild the Infowars website to feature the work of well-known Internet humor writers and content creators.

Jones said security had notified him he has to leave the Infowars premises Thursday.

Infowars was sold in a bankruptcy auction after Sandy Hook elementary school shooting families won a $1.5 billion judgment against Jones in defamation suits.

They sued Jones for false conspiracy theories he spread about the 2012 elementary school mass shooting that happened in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones repeatedly and falsely claimed the killings were faked.

"Our clients knew that true accountability meant an end to Infowars and an end to Jones' ability to spread lies, pain and fear at scale," Chris Mattei, an attorney for the Connecticut plaintiffs, said.

The Connecticut families agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to boost The Onion's bankruptcy auction bid, according to lawyers for the families.

Jones hawked vitamins and nutrition supplements on Infowars and has turned to selling those on another website owned by his father. That move is being legally challenged by Sandy Hook families who accuse Jones of trying to hide revenues that should be used to pay the families.

Going forward the families can continue to legally pursue money from Jones' future earnings because the bankruptcy judge determined Jones' defamatory behavior was "intentional and malicious."

Latest Stories

  • South African government says it won't help thousands of illegal miners inside a closed mine

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi

  • Sexually frustrated murder accused took what he wanted from housemate, jury hears

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year

    WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called

  • Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris

    PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.

  • 2 Members of California Nudist Colony Found Dead, Next-Door Neighbor Arrested: 'It’s a Nightmare' (Exclusive)

    Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard

  • Footage shows Oklahoma officer throwing 70-year-old to the ground after traffic ticket

    An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.

  • Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b

  • Violent extortion threats forced him to transform his life. He wasn't alone

    For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th

  • Social media post led to west-end Toronto shootout: police source

    A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers

  • Quebec officer suspended 15 days for throwing away piece of victim's skull

    MONTREAL — A Quebec provincial police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay after throwing part of a young motorcycle accident victim's skull into a ravine in 2021.

  • Reported Heir to $291M Fortune Killed Best Friend in 'Frenzied’ Christmas Eve Attack, Court Hears

    Dylan Thomas, 24, has been accused of stabbing William Bush, 23, to death at their home in Wales on Dec. 24, 2023

  • Saskatoon woman charged after allegedly damaging 14 cars, trucks, SUVs with baseball bat

    Sheldon Elliott says the sounds kept getting louder and closer.It was around 2 a.m. CST on Nov. 11 when Elliott, who lives in Saskatoon's Rosewood neighbourhood, was roused from sleep by a commotion on his street.He said he stepped out to investigate and spotted a person dressed head-to-toe in black, wearing a mask, taking a baseball bat to the cars, trucks and SUVs on his block. The culprit had just smashed Elliott's wife's GMC Terrain and was teeing up a tail light on his 2012 Dodge Ram work t

  • RCMP say three men arrested in B.C. have ties to Mexican drug cartels

    SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.

  • Did a Ga. Mom with Alleged 'Polygamist Cult Lifestyle' Brutally Stab Her Daughter So She Could Be with Husband?

    Hannah Nicole Driver died from stab wounds in December 2020, prompting the arrest of her mother Chloe Alexis Driver who police allege had a "polygamist cult lifestyle"

  • Toronto teen charged after man found dead outside Kitchener home in January

    A 17-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after a Kitchener man was found dead in January.Officers were called to Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street N. and Lackner Boulevard, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. Officers found a 28-year-old man dead outside a residence. The investigation led to area schools being put into hold and secure for about two hours.Police said there were two suspects in the case.On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old Toronto male. He cann

  • Man charged in crash deaths of 2 women who pulled over to save a turtle

    A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this

  • Man Arrested in Connection with 1978 Double Murder After Police Find Fingerprint on Decades-Old Taxi Application

    Timothy Joley, 71, is facing charges over the deaths of Theresa Marcoux, 18, and Mark Harnish, 20, nearly 46 years ago

  • Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor tells Dublin court sexual assault allegation is ‘lies’

    Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor denied in a Dublin court on Wednesday that he had sexually assaulted a woman in 2018, saying a civil case brought against him and another man was “full of lies.”