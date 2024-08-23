Satisfaction with P.E.I. government rebounds in latest poll

While satisfaction with Premier Dennis King's government is up, preference for him as premier is largely unmoved. (CBC - image credit)

Islanders are a little happier with the Progressive Conservative government of Dennis King, according to the latest poll from Narrative Research, but it doesn't seem to make them more inclined to cast a vote that way.

The poll reached 300 Islanders from Aug. 5-16.

It showed a 10-point jump in the number of those saying they were mostly or completely satisfied with the overall performance of the government.

The 57 per cent satisfaction rating was still well below the rates that ran as high as 80 per cent in 2022.

The improved satisfaction did not appear to translate into PC voting intentions or a preference for King to remain premier.

Thirty-nine per cent of those polled selected King as their top choice for premier, which was largely unchanged from last poll in May.

Preference for premier did not change much for any of the other party leaders, with interim Green leader Karla Bernard coming in at 22 per cent, interim Liberal leader Hal Perry at 16 per cent, and NDP Leader Michelle Neill at three per cent.

The margin of error for those two parts of the poll was 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

There was an apparent shift in voting intentions, though not for the two parties leading the poll.

Both the PCs and Greens saw their support mostly unchanged, with 45 per cent of decided voters supporting the Tories and 32 per cent supporting the Greens.

There did appear to be a jump in Liberal support, up seven percentage points to 22 per cent.

NDP support dropped five points to two per cent.

Thirty-eight per cent did not express a preference on that question. Given the smaller number of those being polled expressing a preference, the margin of error was higher: within 7.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.