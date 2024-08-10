Saturday August 10th, 2024 FORECAST: Wet & Cool Weekend
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer talks rainy Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler as well
Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a
Officials warn boaters around the Fraser River to stay off the water as debris from the Chilcotin landslide passes through. Nearly a week after the massive slide, debris is washing up in parts of Metro Vancouver with more still on the way. Paul Johnson has more on the size and scope of the dangers on the Fraser River.
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revisited a flooded area near the country's border with China this week to address plans to support those affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods, including bringing about 15,400 people to the country's capital until new homes are built, state media KCNA said on Saturday. Kim made a two-day trip on Thursday and Friday to Uiju County, one of the affected areas, to offer additional support for those affected, KCNA reported. Thousands of homes in North Korea's city of Sinuiju and Uiju County were flooded due to heavy rainfall, North Korea said last week.
MIAMI (AP) — Federal forecasters are still predicting a highly active Atlantic hurricane season thanks to near-record sea surface temperatures and the possibility of La Nina, officials said Thursday.
The United States is speeding up efforts to license and build a new generation of nuclear reactors to supply carbon-free electricity.
MONTREAL — Remnants of tropical storm Debby doused a large swath of Eastern Canada on Friday, with forecasters saying up to 120 millimetres of rain would fall in some parts of Quebec before it moved out of the region.
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
Flood watches throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were set to activate Thursday evening and last through Friday night.
The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie. It is unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet. “We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday.
Tropical wave in Atlantic could move west toward Florida, develop in next week, NHC says
Fire restrictions have been issued in the Yukon amid an ongoing heat wave.As of Thursday, fire use is suspended across the territory except in fire pits and stoves used at road-accessible campgrounds.Haley Ritchie, a fire information officer with Yukon Wildland Fire, said the hot weather has made things very dry, raising the risk of wildfires that can start easily and spread quickly."The good news is, we are seeing hot weather but not a lot of lightning activity is predicted in the forecast. Our
A 7.1 earthquake hit southwest Japan, according to USGS. It was recorded about 15 miles deep, 12 miles southeast of Miyazaki.