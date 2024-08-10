Saturday August 10th, 2024 FORECAST: Wet & Cool Weekend

Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revisited a flooded area near the country's border with China this week to address plans to support those affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods, including bringing about 15,400 people to the country's capital until new homes are built, state media KCNA said on Saturday. Kim made a two-day trip on Thursday and Friday to Uiju County, one of the affected areas, to offer additional support for those affected, KCNA reported. Thousands of homes in North Korea's city of Sinuiju and Uiju County were flooded due to heavy rainfall, North Korea said last week.