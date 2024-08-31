Saturday, August 31st OSU Forecast: Chance of Rain
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer talks about the chance of rain for the OSU game today
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday morning it is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Hone
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan slowly made its way northeast through Japan toward the capital Saturday, setting off a mudslide that killed three people, halting trains and leaving underground passages brimming with water.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.
Expect on and off showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend. There is the potential to see flooding Friday.
Dramatic drone footage from August 28 shows a continuing volcanic eruption near Grindavik, in Iceland.Richard Gingras told Storyful he launched a drone from a lava field near Grindavik, not far from the famed Blue Lagoon. “I flew the drone approximately 13,000 feet from my launch point to the eruption,” he said.According to Iceland’s met office, an eruption that began on August 22 continued to be “fairly stable” with lava flows “mostly to the northwest but also to the east”. Credit: Richard L Gingras via Storyful
BEIJING (Reuters) -China released on Friday its first survey report of the South China Sea's disputed Sabina Shoal, saying there was no scientific or factual basis for reef damage claims made by the Philippines. "As for the claim concocted by the Philippines that China's artificial accumulation of coral debris at Xianbin Reef has caused a large number of coral bleaching and death in the region, there is no scientific or factual basis," the report said.
Tropical development is most likely in the Caribbean during the first week of September, where a broad zone of showers and thunderstorms that AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking since mid-August is focused. There are other zones the forecasting team is monitoring as well, including the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, waters just of the United States Atlantic coast and a feature pushing off the coast of Africa. The area in the south-central Atlantic contains multiple batches of showers and
On a stretch of the St. Lawrence River, just southwest of Montreal, the steady hum of turbines reverberates through the air.Every second, eight million litres of water rush through the Beauharnois Generating Station — enough to fill three Olympic-sized pools — producing energy to power almost 400,000 homes.Quebec is a hydroelectric powerhouse, with 61 generating stations in rivers and reservoirs across the province, and in a normal year, it's the top exporter of electricity in the country. With
Tracking the tropics and south Florida Weather
A trio of lightning-sparked wildfires in northern Saskatchewan have forced hundreds of people to flee from their homes and into southern cities this month, while other fires put pressure on others to leave as well.But not all of those at risk have done so.Tommy Bird is staying behind in Southend, a community of about 1,200 people approximately 515 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. He was born and raised in Southend and co-owns Bird's Confectionary, the only gas station in town. Bird is staying
Saturday marks the end of summer as meteorologists define it, and it's getting increasingly unlikely that the record will be broken this year.
As a potential record number of people travel for Labor Day weekend, forecasters expect heavy rain and a heat wave to impact holiday plans.