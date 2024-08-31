Saturday, August 31st OSU Forecast: Chance of Rain

AccuWeather

Tropical development is most likely in the Caribbean during the first week of September, where a broad zone of showers and thunderstorms that AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking since mid-August is focused. There are other zones the forecasting team is monitoring as well, including the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, waters just of the United States Atlantic coast and a feature pushing off the coast of Africa. The area in the south-central Atlantic contains multiple batches of showers and