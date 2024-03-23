Saturday brings cool and breezy weather

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Commuters across the Greater Toronto Area and parts of eastern Ontario had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home Friday evening as a blast of wintery weather hit parts of the province. Environment Canada has placed a region stretching from Hamilton all the way east past Kingston, Ont., under snowfall warnings, saying it was predicting up to 15 centimetres of snow. The weather agency says the snow is expected to taper off from west to east late in the ni