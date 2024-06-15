Saturday horse racing tips: Crystal Flyer can make it two from two at Sandown Park

Our horse racing tipster gives his best bets from an exciting day of racing at Sandown Park.

Crystal Flyer (1.30pm)

This three-year-old filly was completely unfancied on debut back in November at Kempton Park, being sent off at 33/1. She was no match for Timeless Charm that day, but stayed on well to steal third late on. She took a step forward when fourth here in April, finishing just half a length behind subsequent Musidora winner Secret Satire.

Her latest race was a Class 2 Novice Stakes at Goodwood three weeks ago, justifying favouritism as she won comfortably. A rating of 84 for her handicap debut is more than fair given the ability she has displayed this year. She should take full advantage at a track she is proven on to make it two from two.

Adaay In Devon (2.40pm)

Multiple two-year-old winner Adaay In Devon improved every time she ran last year, from coming second in November in a listed race at Newmarket to back-to-back comfortable 5f wins at Bath in handicap company and a listed race.

Her latest performance was the one slight ‘blip’ on her record, only coming third in a listed at Newbury to follow on from a good second at Ascot. Both those performances were over 6f and the return to 5f today could well be a plus as she was a bit one-paced, not having enough left for a sprint finish last time out. The danger is Flora Of Bermuda, who will be a real threat if she starts well.

Swindon (3.15pm)

Three-year-old colt out of Wotton Bassett, Swindon made a winning start to his racing career at Wolverhampton in November. Making all and staying on well to hold off the well-backed, and subsequent winner, Savvy Exchange.

He tried to front-run again on reappearance under a penalty at Chepstow two weeks ago, but favourite and winner Mount Teide proved too strong. With that race under his belt to fully tune him up, and now 12 pounds better off with that rival, he can reverse the form to win here.