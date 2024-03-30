Saturday horse racing tips: Tryfan can deny Clockwatcher at Musselburgh

(Getty Images)

Our horse racing tipster, Paul O’Brien, believes there are some value bets on offer across Saturday’s flat racing cards.

Bill’s Baar (1.50pm, Musselburgh)

Three-year-old colt Bill’s Baar was run over shorter distances for his first four starts, often finding himself outpaced before making late headway.

He showed some real ability in his most recent start at Doncaster on October 28. In trying conditions over seven furlongs he tried to make all the running off a big price. He only found likable Godolphin horse Edge Of Blue too good for him that day, being chased down and out-battled him to lose by about a length.

The further increase in distance this race provides is a big plus for the selection and could well get help from Johnny Ringo and Berkshire Nugget to ensure an honestly run race. Bill’s Baar can stay on and out battle the field inside the final two furlongs.

Tryfan (4.10pm, Musselburgh)

Tryfan is a three-year-old colt out of King George-winning Nathaniel. He therefore is a half-brother to many a great middle-distance horse such as Enable and Desert Crown.

He showed inexperience last time out on debut at Newcastle on September 19. Very slowly away that day detached from the field he had to be encouraged along to catch up. When he did catch up he showed some ability late to stay on and make up a couple of places.

That race and his pedigree would suggest the further increase in distance is a big plus and he can deny favourite Clockwatcher.

Sienna Breeze E/W (8pm, Wolverhampton)

Six-year-old mare Sienna Breeze can be an inconsistent horse. She has on occasion pulled too hard in the middle of a race and has had one or two poor starts in her career.

Her two bad tendencies combined last time out at Southwell sixteen days ago, where she was sent off as favourite but started slowly and raced too freely at the back of the pack to give herself no chance. She did stay on late that day but it was always going to be in vain.

That performance is why a significantly bigger price is on offer this time, now tried back over a mile. However she clearly does possess a lot of ability for this class and off such a low mark is undeniably a huge danger to win for the second time this year.