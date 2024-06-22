Saturday, June 22 morning weather forecast

Local Journalism Initiative

Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici