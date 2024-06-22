Saturday, June 22 morning weather forecast
An atmosphere packed with high moisture will fuel bountiful rains across parts of southern and central Ontario through the weekend
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
With significant moisture in the atmosphere, Ontario and Quebec are in store for a stormy weekend with risks of flooding. Melinda Singh has more details on what is in store for the weekend.
While Canada has historically exported more electricity to the U.S. than it receives, that trade is now reversing. Neetu Garcha explains what's behind that; how industry experts are divided on whether it's a blip or a trend; and the challenges and opportunities from it all.
As Ontarians experience sweltering hot temperatures just ahead of the official summer season, there is almost universal support for a hotter than normal summer across much of Ontario. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell has more on what’s in store for summer 2024.
Scattered storms have halted traffic and triggered flash flooding in parts of New Mexico on June 19. The National Weather Service says scattered showers and storms are possible again on June 20, with rain chances steadily increasing compared to the overnight hours.
A Pennsylvania couple died after getting caught in a rip current while swimming in Florida on Thursday.
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
There were sightings of the bear around the Olympia Regional Airport, Israel Road and Tumwater Boulevard.
There's more than just heat on the way for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning alongside the heat warning that has been in place for much of the week.According to the agency, a line of severe thunderstorms is located from LaSalle to east of Arkwood and is nearly stationary."Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada warns."Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If visibility is
Police said the trooper swerved to avoid another driver and crashed into an embankment.