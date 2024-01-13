Saturday Maine Weather: Historic flooding expected to bring significant damage to Maine's Coast
Saturday Maine Weather: Historic flooding expected to bring significant damage to Maine's Coast
Saturday Maine Weather: Historic flooding expected to bring significant damage to Maine's Coast
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
A major winter storm takes aim at Ontario this weekend, with dangerous blizzard-like conditions threatening travel late Friday
Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.Most say the snow should end Saturday morning.The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.A ra
The “large” creature was found in leaf litter in Papua New Guinea, researchers said.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Yampil has arrived at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian after Ukrainian soldiers found him in an abandoned zoo following the Russian invasion.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia heading into the weekend as temperatures plunge to threatening levels
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening.
Heavy snow and gusty conditions as you head into your Friday evening commute. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
A brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US right after a powerful storm exits the US, eventually bringing the coldest air of the season as far south as Texas.
Another winter storm is poised to strike Montreal and southern Quebec overnight Friday.It will bring between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, expected to fall late Friday and only end late on Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).A snowfall warning is in effect and the weather agency says driving conditions could become difficult in some places.Snow will be especially heavy in the corridor between Lake Huron and the lower North Shore in Quebec as well as parts of the
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $84 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
It was found on a deep-sea sediment sample off the coast of New Zealand, researchers said.
Bad things happen when you encounter unexpected snow with frozen brake lines.
Temperatures are now above freezing across P.E.I. in the sunshine, but early Thursday morning it was still cold enough at ground level for the previous night's rain to turn to ice, making for very slippery conditions.Schools in the West Isle family, including one French-language school in the area, delayed opening for one hour due to the weather conditions.Salt and sand trucks went out at 1 a.m., but dispatchers said drivers and walkers would still need to be careful about black ice across the I
A decent temperature forecast should help thicken the ice on the Rideau Canal next week, but repeated snow dumps could delay efforts to open the skateway with Winterlude now three weeks away.Shawn Kenny, an engineering professor at Carleton University, was out on Dows Lake this week taking measurements. He's finding the ice thickness varies between about 10 and 15 centimetres.The ice needs to be at least 30 centimetres thick before the canal can open safely — and even thicker if the quality is p