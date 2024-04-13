Saturday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
World-renowned primatologist and climate activist Jane Goodall says carbon pricing schemes like the one Canada has deployed aren't a silver bullet to solve the pressing threat of climate change.Speaking to CBC News during the Ottawa stop of her cross-country tour of Canada this week, Goodall said the jury's out on whether levying a consumer price on emissions will meaningfully improve the climate picture over the long term.Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consu
LA SABANA, Venezuela - Pedro Luis Pérez woke up early on the clear, sunny morning to check on his hatchlings. At his nursery, a small, fenced-in square on the beach in this coastal town, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle struggled to break free from the warm sand. Pérez stuck his hand into the sand and helped the creature out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. “This one was born to succeed,” he said. But he was one of only a
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A post-mortem examination of a whale that washed ashore on New Jersey's Long Beach Island found that the animal had sustained numerous blunt force injuries including a fractured skull and vertebrae. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Friday released observations from a necropsy done Thursday evening on the nearly 25-foot (7.6-meter) juvenile male humpback whale that was found dead in Long Beach Township. Sheila Dean, director of the center, said the whale was
When you think of Vancouver Island, you may think of the beautiful old-growth rainforest that makes up a large portion of the Pacific Rim National Park, but hidden in the park is a completely unique landscape that might have you thinking 'broccoli', The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more.
A large sawfish that showed signs of distress was rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the ancient and endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key and reported by a member of the public to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said Friday. It was loaded onto a specially designed transport trailer and taken to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, where it is being rehabilitated.
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
Strong winds will drop temperatures and transition heavy rain to snow as it departs for the weekend
In a move that environmentalists called a betrayal, the Biden administration has approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. The Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The $1.8 billion project by Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
These plants simply love the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it saved three fishermen who were stranded on a remote island in the Federated States of Micronesia and used palm trees to spell out "Help."
“We’ve seen gray and humpback whales that have had their tails completely removed,” a CA official says.
South of Perry, Georgia, Shepherds and Great Pyrenees dogs are herding flocks of sheep throughout hundreds of acres of solar panels.
Off the Charts The Earth simply can't stop setting new heat records. Global surface temperatures have soared to yet another record, making March the tenth consecutive hottest month on record, The Guardian reports. Over the last 12 months alone, global temperatures have persistently been over 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, suggesting we're already in […]
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island. Veterinarians, whale response experts, First Nations members and logistics experts are expected to conduct a series of dry runs ahead of the planned rescue, which could occur within days. The federal Fisheries Department says in a statement many people are working tirelessly to develop and
Localized flooding is possible as some areas see up to 100 mm of rain over the next few days