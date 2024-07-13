Saturday Morning Webcast

CBC

City officials said on Thursday that monitoring devices along the Bearspaw south feeder main have detected another new wire snap in the pipe since easing restrictions, which makes it three wires in total that have snapped. However, Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment with the City of Calgary's infrastructure services department, says this doesn't mean the water main will have another catastrophic failure like it did over a month ago."Earlier this week, we detected tw