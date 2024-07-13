Saturday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rumbled an area of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
(Bloomberg) -- A ring of wildfires has erupted around Canada’s unofficial oil-sands capital of Fort McMurray, adding new threats to crude production from the world’s third-largest petroleum reserves. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Putin-Zelenskiy Gaffe Deals Fresh Blow to CampaignBiden Vows to Stay in 2024 Race Even as NATO Gaffes Risk His CampaignTesla Delays Robotaxi Event in Blow to Musk’s Autonomy DriveStock Rotation Hits Megacaps on Bets Fed Will Cut: Markets WrapJill Biden Has Some Explai
City officials said on Thursday that monitoring devices along the Bearspaw south feeder main have detected another new wire snap in the pipe since easing restrictions, which makes it three wires in total that have snapped. However, Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment with the City of Calgary's infrastructure services department, says this doesn't mean the water main will have another catastrophic failure like it did over a month ago."Earlier this week, we detected tw
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of severe weather today for the Prairies.
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Friday and into the weekend, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she called the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
A Yukon man has been fined $20,000 after leaving buckets of human and food waste, wrecked cars and other garbage at two properties in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay areas. Joszef Suska, 51, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in Whitehorse territorial court Tuesday to one count each of failing to comply with a dangerous wildlife protection order and disposing of waste in an unauthorized manner.According to an agreed statement of facts filed to the court, conservation officers visited properti
A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. From Italy to Romania, authorities warned people to be cautious, drive carefully if going on holiday, drink plenty of water and avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. (AP video shot by: Paulo Lucariello, Paolo Santalucia and Ivana Bzganovic)
A number of whales initially survived but the decision was taken to euthanise them after rescue efforts failed.
Most species of the rarely seen anglerfish live up to a mile beneath the ocean, where the females lure prey with a head-dangling hook appendage and permanently fuse with male suitors. It doesn't get much stranger than that.
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — A young person died after being swept away by floodwaters in western Nova Scotia Thursday, compounding grief in a region still recovering from flooding a year ago that killed four people and caused extensive damage.
The Quinault Indian Nation in Washington state has spent at least a decade working to relocate hundreds of people whose homes are threatened by a rising Pacific Ocean. Their largest village, Taholah, has seen increased flooding But progress has been slow and the total tally could be more than $400 million. (AP Video by Manuel Valdes, Hallie Golden and Lindsey Wasson)
PRAGUE (AP) — A second Chinese pangolin was born in the Prague zoo in less than two years and is doing well, defying the odds and surprising park officials.
"...three seconds after she moved her finger, a giant 7m Great White smashed into the cage and bit it, then left. Water was a bit brown afterward..."
Nearly 20% of North Carolina is in severe drought as a U.S. House member calls for a disaster declaration to help farmers.
STRATHROY-CARADOC - At the July 2 council meeting, important discussions were held regarding the indoor air quality (IAQ) at local fire stations. Council reviewed a detailed report on the progress and future recommendations for improving air quality at Stations 2 and 3, presented by Robert Lilbourne, Director of Community Services. Director Lilbourne highlighted the substantial improvements in air quality since the initial report in May 2024. These improvements were primarily in the reduction of
Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, with temperatures rising at roughly twice the global average.
The dust cloud has crossed the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean
La Niña is running a little bit behind, but the hurricane-fueling weather pattern is still expected to arrive just in time for the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s latest monthly update.