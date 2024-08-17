Saturday Morning Webcast

WAPT - Jackson Videos

16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Latest Stories

  • Beryl is making its way to the Caribbean Sea after brewing in the Atlantic Ocean

    Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Beryl

  • Weekend severe storms, localized flood risk looming over Ontario

    Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding.

  • RFK Jr. stuck his hand in the Central Park bear's mouth. Necropsy shows he may have been knuckle-deep in her leaked brain.

    The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.

  • Injured B.C. bear put down after being fed watermelon: RCMP

    COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.

  • 'Wall of water' in Montreal after underground pipe breaks, floods streets and homes

    MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.

  • Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.

  • Heavy downpours likely across southern portions of B.C. & Alberta

    Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.

  • What we know so far about potential Ernesto impacts to Canada

    With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.

  • Shark tagger ditches sinking whale but finds 'giant visitor' off L.A.

    Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…

  • A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

    A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.

  • Another weekend upset with disruptive rainy weather in southern Ontario

    Tell us if you've heard this one before — rain showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your outdoor weekend plans in southern Ontario this upcoming weekend

  • Lightning Flashes Within Hurricane Ernesto

    Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Evacuation ordered in northern Japan, power out, flights, trains canceled as a typhoon approaches

    TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Heavy downpours, hail expected in southern Alberta and B.C. Friday

    Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta has the details of a stormy afternoon and evening in Aberta and British Columbia on Firday.

  • Monitoring Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto: NHC’s Friday, Aug 16 latest advisory

    Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto

  • Severe Solar Storm Creates Stunning Auroras During Meteor Shower

    Bad Turns Good Looks like the Sun is having another one of its outbursts again, because it just blasted us with a severe geomagnetic storm that crackled through our planet's magnetic field. The Space Weather Prediction Center said it detected the solar event on Monday morning, when it was classified as a severe G4 level […]

  • Ukrainian lion with 'shellshock' being rescued for new life in UK

    A Ukrainian lion with "shellshock" is being driven 1,400 miles to start a new life in the UK. Yuna has psychological issues and coordination problems after debris landed near her enclosure in January, according to a Kent animal sanctuary. Yuna and male lion Rori - who's also said to be traumatised following a "massive attack" on Kyiv - are the first of five lions being rescued.

  • Burst pipe turns Montreal streets into gushing rivers

    STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.

  • ‘Doomsday fish’ found dead off the coast of Southern California

    A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.

  • Hurricane Ernesto strengthens to Category 2 storm as it barrels toward Bermuda

    (Reuters) -Hurricane Ernesto on Thursday strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane as it barreled toward Bermuda threatening major damage over the weekend from powerful winds and heavy rain, after leaving hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power. Ernesto is forecast to strengthen further before it reaches Bermuda late on Friday, a British island territory far out in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. At 11 p.m. ET on Thursday (0300 GMT Friday) it was 410 miles (660 km) south-southwest of Bermuda as it headed north, packing winds of 100 mph (155 kph).