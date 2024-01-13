Saturday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT meteorologist Isabel Davis has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the ground in a blanket of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers. Fifteen centimetres of snow has fallen since yesterday. According to Environment Canada, another six to eight centimetres is expected to fall.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont. The warnings are still in effect as of Saturday
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
The “large” creature was found in leaf litter in Papua New Guinea, researchers said.
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
Yampil has arrived at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian after Ukrainian soldiers found him in an abandoned zoo following the Russian invasion.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
A winter storm brought heavy snow and strong winds across the Toronto area and wide swaths of the province Friday evening. For the Toronto area, the snow, which was forecast to be heavy at times, transitioned to rain later Friday night as temperatures rose above freezing, Environment Canada said.The weather agency issued a winter storm warning for Toronto on Friday night, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. The warning was lifted just after 11:30 p.m."Surfaces such as h
Anna's hummingbirds may need a little extra help to get through cold snaps in B.C.
Severe storms could hit Central Florida on Friday
Just one inch of water can cause roughly $25,000 in property damage. Here’s what to do if your home has been impacted by flooding.
The elusive predators were attracted to a baited underwater camera, officials said.
Bad things happen when you encounter unexpected snow with frozen brake lines.
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $84 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
Extreme cold warnings continue Thursday for much of central and northern B.C., with Arctic air now flowing over the coast, causing temperatures to plummet.Some communities in B.C.'s north and central Interior have been grappling with air temperatures below –40 C for much of the week, with accompanying winds making it feel as low as –50 C in some areas. On Thursday, Environment Canada also issued Arctic outflow warnings for most of British Columbia's coast, saying strong winds could make temperat
California's perception of the grizzly bear is wrong, according to new research. The grizzly bear was, for the most part, a vegetarian.