'Saturday Night Live' Alum Slams Alec Baldwin: 'He Said My Breasts Looked Like Garbage Cans'

“Saturday Night Live” alum Victoria Jackson is calling out Alec Baldwin, who has hosted the NBC show 17 times, for commenting on her breasts on two occasions — and she claims once he said it to her face.

Jackson joined former “SNL” colleagues Dana Carvey and David Spade on their reflective “Fly on the Wall” podcast Wednesday and said, “We gotta talk about Alec Baldwin, because he was on ‘Fly on the Wall,’ and he said my breasts looked like garbage cans.”

In an appearance on the podcast last year, Baldwin said “the only time” he ever broke character on “SNL” was in April 1990, when the costume Jackson was wearing for a sketch apparently made her “boobs” look “like two garbage cans sticking in your face.”

Jackson said Wednesday that Baldwin has “been mean” to her ever since the publication of her 2012 book, “Is My Bow Too Big?” which included a more direct description of alleged misconduct, which Jackson spoke about on another podcast in March.

“Alec was sitting next to me on the set, and he asked me why my boobs were so big,” Jackson said on the “Wasn’t That Special: 50 Years of SNL” podcast. “That’s rude, and it’s caustic and it’s inappropriate.”

HuffPost has reached out to representatives of Baldwin for comment.

Jackson added in the March podcast that, though it was hard to know “if he was flirting with me” or “being mean,” she sensed “a mixture.”

On Wednesday, she scolded Carvey for telling Baldwin last year that she was trying not to “fall in love with him” on the 1990 set.

“I don’t remember it that way,” she told Carvey.

Comedian Victoria Jackson and host Alec Baldwin at the April 21, 1990, taping of the "Saturday Night Live" episode she discussed in a podcast. Alan Singer/NBC/Getty Images

Jackson also blamed “political correctness” for being dropped by her agent around that time and argued on Wednesday that Baldwin — who has done his Donald Trump impression on “SNL” over the years — “has hatred inside of him.”

As for the moment when “political correctness” supposedly reared its head, the outspoken conservative — who frequently shares Christian and pro-Trump posts on Instagram — said she had merely performed “this little song called ‘White Men Are Good’” at a comedy club.

Jackson sang its baffling lyrics on Wednesday’s podcast: “White men are good / My daddy was a white man / My brother is a white man / White men invented everything/ White men invented the universities.”

Jackson, who revealed in August that her breast cancer has returned in the form of an inoperable tumor, estimated in an Instagram post at the time that she had “34.8 months to live” — unless she gets “shot by a MAGA hater” before then.

