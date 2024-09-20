'Saturday Night Live' Announces Hosts and Musical Guests for Season 50

Saturday Night Live has revealed their first five list of hosts and musical guests for their 50th season.

In an Instagram post, SNL is kicking off next week, on the last weekend of September with Jean Smart and Jelly Roll. In the weeks following are Nate Bargatze and Coldplay, Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks, Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish and John Mulaney and Chappell Roan.

Starting on September 28, Jean Smart and Jelly Roll make their SNL debuts. Comedian Nate Bargatze is returning as host as are Coldplay as returning guests. Bargatze first made his hosting debut last October. Ariana Grande has been an SNL favorite, and joining her is Stevie Nicks who last performed on the show in 1983. Eilish is a SNL regular and music's breakout star Chappell Roan will make her SNL debut this season.

Take a look at the full announcement below.