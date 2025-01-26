“Saturday Night Live ” Cold Open Features Lin-Manuel Miranda As ‘Hamilton’ — But Quickly Stopped By A Riffing “King” Donald Trump

Ted Johnson
·1 min read

Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to his role as Alexander Hamilton for the Saturday Night Live cold open, as he and other founding fathers have their democracy celebration stopped by a gloating Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) returned to office.

Miranda and the other founding fathers go into the lyrics, In America, all men are created equal. America, not England, we do in the sequel. We will have leaders, but no one thing. In America, we will never have a king.

Then Trump entered. “Never say never,” he said. “Kidding, though in many ways I am not. I’m in my king era. But just like the founding fathers, I am creating a new country as well, and just like them, we’re doing it very whitely.

More to come.

