‘Saturday Night Live’ Nails Down Key Sponsorships For Upcoming 50th Season

Saturday Night Live, which just wrapped its 49th season last weekend, has already gotten a head start on sponsorships for its golden anniversary.

NBCUniversal said Tuesday it has locked Allstate, L’Oreal Groupe, T-Mobile, and Volkswagen of America as sponsors of the show’s 50th season. The milestone will be highlighted by a primetime special on Sunday, February 16. T-Mobile, which has sponsored the past two seasons of the series, is going to expand that relationship next season.

As presenting sponsors, the four brands will be “closer than ever” to the program via “curated custom content and experiences” across the NBCU portfolio, the company said. Throughout the 50th season, “generations of comedic talent” will be celebrated via custom content and experiences, it added.

At last week’s NBCU upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson made an appearance to tease the upcoming anniversary. Marcello Hernández also appeared at an evening upfront event hosted by NBCU’s Telemundo.

Ratings for the show have remained healthy, with a recent episode hosted by Ryan Gosling capturing almost 9 million viewers. Outside of the linear airings, the show has also built up a formidable presence on YouTube and across social media, giving advertisers additional opportunities.

“For five decades, SNL has been one of the most desired properties for marketers, and we are thrilled to have these presenting sponsors join us for the 50th anniversary season as we honor this iconic show,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, NBCU Global Advertising & Partnerships.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels

