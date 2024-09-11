“Saturday Night Live” Star Chloe Troast Speaks Out After Sudden Exit: 'This Was Not My Choice'

"This was not my choice, I wish I was there getting to be with my friends," Troast wrote in a TikTok video following her 'SNL' exit

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Chloe Troast on Saturday Night Live

Chloe Troast is speaking out after it was announced she would not be returning to Saturday Night Live for its milestone 50th season.

In a TikTok video posted on September 10, the 27-year-old comedian holds a thumbs up and waves with the text over the screen, revealing some context behind her sudden exit. She was only on the iconic show for one season and according to Troast, she was just as surprised as everyone else about her departure.

“Hey everyone! I wanted to let you know that I will not be on SNL next season,” her statement read. “This was not my choice, I wish I was there getting to be with my friends. It truly felt like a second home. Thank you to everyone. I love you all 🫶.”

Fans swarmed to the comments to react, with one writing, “Absolutely wild. You had one of the strongest first seasons of any cast member in a decade. Looking forward to whatever you do next!”

Another said, “I’ve been watching snl for idk like 20 years, and I’ve never seen so many people this upset about a cast member not getting another season, and I feel like that’s a sign.

Actress and comedian Sabrina Brier also commented: “CHLOE NATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥”

Earlier that same day, Troast made a statement on her Instagram, sharing it against a black screen and the caption, “🫶.”

“Hey all I was going to wait to post but Deadline beat me to it,” it read, referring to the season 50 cast announcement. “Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn't in the cards.”

“I wanna thank everyone who supported me,” it continued. "Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love.”

“Onwards and upwards 🫶.”

Former castmates offered their well wishes for Troast under the post.

Marcello Hernandez made a joke relating to one of her popular skits, writing, “Chloe the orphan with an incredible voice.”

Chloe Fineman, who joined the main case in season 47, left a sweet message that read: “Bigger and Better things. I love you so so much and you were a big big light this year. Chloe supremacy, always ❤️❤️.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, Troast wrote: "thank you everyone for the incredible and overwhelming response. i could never have imagined all of this. i'm so grateful for all of you."

"btw i will be fun again soon, here's a picture of a giant bagel in the meantime 💛," she added, referencing the bagel image behind her caption.

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC via Getty Chloe Troast

Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney both previously confirmed their departures from the series as well, with Johnson stating that there's "no bad blood" and Kearney thanking fans for an "amazing 2 seasons."

With their exits will come new additions Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline, and promotions with returning cast members Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker joining the main cast after two years as featured players.

Saturday Night Live premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



