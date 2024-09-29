Saturday, Sep 28 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Joyce from the National Hurricane Center

South Carolina Bot

Article first published: Saturday, Sep. 28, 2024, 5 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Saturday, Sep. 28, 2024, 11 p.m. ET

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Saturday advisory, Tropical Storm Joyce is 1030 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 45 mph. It’s moving 9 mph to the northwest. Joyce is forecast to change into a tropical cyclone.

YESTERDAY (Friday):

Yesterday (Friday) at 11 am, the National Hurricane Center published the first advisory for a tropical storm.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

