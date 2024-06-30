Saturday thunderstorms cause flight delays ahead of July 4th holiday travel
As we head into a holiday week with the Fourth of July right around the corner, a busy travel weekend hit some snarls due to the weather.
A surprise strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet has left thousands of passengers wondering whether they would reach their destinations on Saturday after the airline cancelled 235 flights, affecting an estimated 33,000 passengers.The airline said another 150 flights will be cancelled if a solution to the dispute isn't reached by early Saturday afternoon MT.The strike decision comes a day after Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impo
Air traffic control recordings suggest the Southwest pilots didn't communicate with the tower or other planes before the risky departure.
Tens of thousands of Canadian airline passengers were left scrambling Saturday after a sudden strike by unionized airline mechanics at WestJet resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights by the country’s second largest carrier.
A strike by mechanics at Calgary-based WestJet has begun to affect the airline's operations in Halifax on the busy Canada Day weekend.Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said travellers who are booked with WestJet this weekend and in the coming days should check for any flight updates from the airline.Chase said the airline has indicated it will be using the email address associated with the booking to inform customers of any changes associated with their flights.T
(Reuters) -Canadian Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan urged WestJet Airlines and the union representing their striking mechanics to resolve their differences and reach an agreement after the carrier canceled 235 flights, affecting 33,000 passengers on Saturday. Seeking to preemptively avert a strike by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) union's roughly 680 WestJet members, O'Regan had asked the board to resolve the contract dispute through binding arbitration. While the board on Friday ordered the contract to be finalized through arbitration, it added that O'Regan's referral "does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout."
WestJet flight cancellations after the airline's unionized mechanics went on strike left people in Regina scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations on Saturday — including, for at least one traveller, considering a 17-hour drive to catch a connecting flight from Vancouver. Jane Li was at the Regina airport's WestJet kiosk for more than two hours trying to figure out a way to get to China. She had flights booked from Regina to Vancouver, and then to Shanghai, but the Regina to Vancouv
Calgary-based airline WestJet has cancelled hundreds of flights as hundreds of mechanics strike across the country. Sean McVeigh, an engineer striking amongst a group of WestJet mechanics picketing outside Toronto Pearson International Airport, says they're asking the company for better working conditions. (June 29, 2024)
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has hiked its travel warning for China to the second-highest level, citing Beijing’s decision to expand laws that threaten “separatists” from the island with the death penalty.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curbing Enron La
A possible long-weekend strike at WestJet has been averted.
