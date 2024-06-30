Saturday thunderstorms cause flight delays ahead of July 4th holiday travel
As we head into a holiday week with the Fourth of July right around the corner, a busy travel weekend hit some snarls due to the weather.
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Growing up in Texas, Mary Beth Walsh thought she was accustomed to high temperatures. Her hometown of Dallas, which is currently being blasted by unrelenting heat, frequently experiences heat waves.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
California Senate Bill 478 will take effect Monday, and is changing how many cruise lines display their prices.
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here’s what to do when a shark goes after you.
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
Forecasters suggest storm will reach maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph.
A strike by mechanics at Calgary-based WestJet has begun to affect the airline's operations in Halifax on the busy Canada Day weekend.Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said travellers who are booked with WestJet this weekend and in the coming days should check for any flight updates from the airline.Chase said the airline has indicated it will be using the email address associated with the booking to inform customers of any changes associated with their flights.T
For four years, Toyota has been constructing a futuristic urban experiment in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Now we’ll see if it actually works.
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
The food at these disappointing Disney World restaurants isn't worth the price or there's somewhere else to eat that offers a better experience.
WestJet flight cancellations after the airline's unionized mechanics went on strike left people in Regina scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations on Saturday — including, for at least one traveller, considering a 17-hour drive to catch a connecting flight from Vancouver. Jane Li was at the Regina airport's WestJet kiosk for more than two hours trying to figure out a way to get to China. She had flights booked from Regina to Vancouver, and then to Shanghai, but the Regina to Vancouv
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters were battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Saturday that threatened scores of homes and has forced dozens of residents to evacuate.
Some people in Yukon's unincorporated communities say they feel the territorial government is not hearing them, as it works to overhaul solid waste services in the territory.Part of the territory's modernization plan for waste management entails closing rural transfer stations in Keno City, Braeburn, Johnson's Crossing and Silver City, to direct more money and resources to hiring employees and improving services at dump sites in larger jurisdictions.The government recently released a report summ
Marineland Canada is open again and some well-known attractions, like roller coasters and some animal exhibits, will not be an option for visitors. Sean O'Shea reports.