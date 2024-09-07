Saturday's fall temps give way to heat

The Daily Beast

Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’