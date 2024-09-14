Saturday's headlines: Body found in Manchester river identified; windows at Meredith barbershop shot out, officials say

Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan has said he would seek the most severe punishment for those responsible for the death of Narin Guran, whose body was found in a village near Diyarbakir, the largest city in southeast Turkey. Prosecutors at a Diyarbakir court charged the girl's mother and brother of participating in the murder, while six people including an uncle and cousins were charged with destroying evidence. Political parties and women's groups have held protests in various cities across Turkey to demand justice for Guran, whose murder triggered an outpouring of shock on social media, especially because of the number of relatives allegedly involved in her killing.