Saturday's headlines: Body found in Manchester river identified; windows at Meredith barbershop shot out, officials say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
Alberta RCMP have arrested a suspect who had been on the run for more than a month after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was one of the two men RCMP say were involved in the killing of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.At a media update Friday evening, RCMP Chief Supt. Roberta McKale said Strawberry was taken into custody on the O'Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by members o
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division discovered some 21,000 secretly-made videos of people in intimate actions during their stays at Rhett Riviere’s rental properties in Aiken, a lawsuit says.
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A hunter in northeastern Wisconsin discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February, police confirmed Friday.
The second person charged comes as part of a “continuing investigation” into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show.
The father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four at Apalachee High School filed a motion to be separated from other inmates.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
President Tayyip Erdogan has said he would seek the most severe punishment for those responsible for the death of Narin Guran, whose body was found in a village near Diyarbakir, the largest city in southeast Turkey. Prosecutors at a Diyarbakir court charged the girl's mother and brother of participating in the murder, while six people including an uncle and cousins were charged with destroying evidence. Political parties and women's groups have held protests in various cities across Turkey to demand justice for Guran, whose murder triggered an outpouring of shock on social media, especially because of the number of relatives allegedly involved in her killing.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was bludgeoned in her sleep.
Long Beach police arrested a 34-year-old Long Beach resident on suspicion of killing 17-year-old Briana Soto in March.