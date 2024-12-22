Saturday's high school hockey highlights
The Falmouth boys stayed unbeaten and the Edward Little girls co-op won.
This former Bruins forward's NHL career is likely over.
Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers on Saturday was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety to discuss his boarding and elbowing of Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen the previous night.
Tank Dell suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury against the Chiefs. C.J. Stroud and his Texans teammates were distraught after witnessing it.
In the latest episode of the popular 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet's insider Elliotte Friedman had a message for Montreal Canadiens' fans.
New York Rangers right winger Matt Rempe received a major penalty for elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen into the boards.
Head coach Raheem Morris has decided to go with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Brock Purdy is probably going to get a much bigger contract at some point, but for now, the San Francisco 49ers QB makes just under $1 million a year, per Spotrac. So what do you do when you're supposed to gift something awesome to your offensive line like
It's a good time to be an offensive lineman in the NFL this holiday season!
The Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens all have defensemen surfacing in some NHL trade talks entering the roster freeze.
The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight and because of that lets revisit the great Sergei Bobrovsky trade.
The Oakland A's player held the all-time record for most bases stolen, earning the nickname "Man of Steal."
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Of all the rules in football, Jim Harbaugh considers the obscure fair-catch kick to be his favorite.
Thanks to the advent of name, image, and likeness, college athletes are now permitted to make money under NCAA rules. But even when that wasn't the case, players getting paid was a fact of life. While quite a few programs were caught doing exactly that, many more did…
Here's a sampling of the social media reaction to Indiana and SMU's losses in the first round of the College Football Playoff
KC Star beat writer Jesse Newell is 6-7-1 against the spread for Chiefs games this season. Here’s his pick.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $5,628 by the NFL for wearing mismatched cleats that were not “constitutional team colors,” a person familiar with the league's decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers his key findings that will lead you a victory in Week 16.
The Braves, Blue Jays and Padres are among the teams that have yet to join the winter spending spree.
MINNEAPOLIS — Naz Reid saw it. Anthony Edwards saw it, too. So did the thousands of fans packing the Target Center, their eyes locked on Julius Randle as Karl-Anthony Towns made his highly anticipated return to Minnesota on Thursday. Randle stood in the paint, swarmed by three Knicks defenders. The open man was there — two of them, in fact. Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker both ...
Here are three main reasons for concern as the Chicago Bears face the Detroit Lions in Week 16.