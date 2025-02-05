Saudi Arabia says it won't establish ties with Israel without creation of Palestinian state

Reuters
·1 min read
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit - Kuwait

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state - a statement that comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the Saudis were not demanding a Palestinian state.

In a shock announcement, Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement from the Saudi foreign ministry said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances.

Saudi Arabia also rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, the statement said, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is unnegotiable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu said during the press conference with Trump that Israel will give it a good shot with Saudi Arabia and would succeed.

The United States had led months of diplomacy to get Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel and recognise the country until the Gaza war began in October 2023, leading Riyadh to shelve the matter in the face of Arab anger over Israel's offensive.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Says US Could Take Over Gaza, Send Refugees Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump proposed the US taking over the Gaza Strip and assuming responsibility for reconstructing the war-torn territory during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Most Read from BloombergState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityNYC’s Newest Transit Leader Builds a Worker-Driven StrategyWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomTranspor

  • Youth dies after being assaulted and driven away in a van, police say

    Homicide investigators say a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly assaulted in Abbotsford, B.C., and later found in Surrey, has died.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Tuesday statement that, just before 2 a.m. PT on Jan. 27, witnesses reported seeing a man being assaulted and taken away in a vehicle from the 2900-block of Abbotsford's Victoria Street.Three hours later, police say the 19-year-old victim was found in Surrey's Crescent Beach area with severe injuries.He lat

  • Four found dead in home on First Nation in southern Saskatchewan

    FORT QU'APPELLE, Sask. — Four people have been found dead in a home on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, RCMP said Tuesday.

  • Trump’s trade war is forcing Canada to revive a decades-old plan to reduce U.S. dependence

    More than 50 years ago, concerns about Canada’s dependence on the U.S. led to a policy discussion centred on what became known as the ‘Third Option.’

  • Trump says UN has to 'get its act together,' UN pushes back

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations on Tuesday as "not being well run," although he said it has potential, while he stopped U.S. engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and ordered a review of the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO. "It's got great potential and based on the potential we'll continue to go along with it, but they got to get their act together," Trump told reporters.

  • Trump got what he wanted with the Canada and Mexico tariff pauses — even if he didn't get that much

    Trump slapped 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports to pressure the countries to crack down on illegal immigration and fentanyl. They caved.

  • Yukon Quest passes through Ross River

    The Yukon Quest continues. Cheryl Kawaja takes a look at the impact for the mushers and the communities.

  • Watch: WHO tackles budget challenges after Trump announces US withdrawal

    Watch again as the World Health Organization’s 34-member Executive Board met in Geneva to fix its next budget and discuss the UN agency's financial challenges after President Donald Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal. After being sworn in as the 47th president, the Republican announced the United States would leave the global health agency, accusing it of mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises. Trump claimed the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the US that were disproportionate to funds provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

  • Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources.

  • Sask. RCMP investigating 4 suspicious deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation

    Saskatchewan RCMP say four deaths on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation are considered suspicious.RCMP say officers responded to a report of deaths on the reserve, located about 80 kilometres east of Regina, at 11:15 a.m. CST on Tuesday. They found four people dead in a home."This is an unfolding investigation and we are unable to provide further details about the deceased persons at this time. We'll do so once we are able to, and we've confirmed that next of kin notifications are complete," an

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • Tim Walz Triggers Donald Trump White House Communications Director Into Super Weird Post

    Just six words set off the Trump aide.

  • Husband of homicide victim Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains

    The husband of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found near Hope, B.C., more than four years ago, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains in connection with the unsolved homicide of the Port Moody, B.C., woman.Iain Hunt, 52, was charged on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), but is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Port Coquitlam.Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the Heritage Mountai

  • Sask. RCMP investigates record number of homicides in 2024

    Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a record number of homicides last year.According to an RCMP report, there were 38 homicide files involving 40 victims in RCMP jurisdictions in the province in 2024.Supt. Joshua Graham, who is in charge of the major crimes unit, said there are worrying trends behind the numbers.Graham said the majority of those homicides (22) were reported in Saskatchewan RCMP's north district."Unfortunately, a lot of those are Indigenous communities," Graham said. "Over time, what

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Trump says he's given advisers instructions for Iran to be 'obliterated' if it assassinates him

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him.

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Anderson Cooper Pleads With ‘60 Minutes’ Staff to Stay Amid Trump Lawsuit

    Staff of CBS’ 60 Minutes are ready to resign, but Anderson Cooper is trying to give them reasons to stay. The team behind the iconic news show is threatening to leave as parent company Paramount looks to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over an October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. According to political newsletter Puck, Cooper is trying to convince staff to stay after some signed a letter protesting the anticipated settlement while threatening to go publ

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.