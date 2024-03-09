Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream and latest updates

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE!

The second race of the 2024 Formula One season takes place today with Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen starts on pole position after another week of turmoil off the track for Red Bull.

With the Dutchman’s future suddenly in doubt after reports of close ally Helmut Marko being investigated by his team, along with the ongoing questions over Christian Horner, the reigning F1 world champions are desperate for some good news as they look to back up last week’s win in Bahrain.

Ferrari will hand an F1 debut to Oliver Bearman due to Carlos Sainz’s absence, with the Spaniard undergoing a successful appendectomy last night. Charles Leclerc will lead the Scuderia’s challenge from second on the grid, in between Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton starts back in eight for Mercedes. Follow all the action from the Saudi Grand Prix LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog!

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix updates

Start time: 5pm GMT | Jeddah Corniche Circuit

How to watch F1 on TV: Sky Sports

Starting grid

Weather forecast

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | LIGHTS OUT!

17:05 , Marc Mayo

Pierre Gasly complains of a gearbox issue over team radio but it looks like he’s lined up nonetheless.

Five red lights... and away they go!

Max Verstappen leads off with Sergio Perez into second - but Charles Leclerc fights back to win the place!

All the cars on the Jeddah grid are starting on Medium, with the exception of rookie Oliver Bearman (Ferrari) and Valtteri Bottas (Stake F1) on Soft.

Tyre choices

17:01 , Marc Mayo

Ferrari send Oliver Bearman out on new soft tyres to start the race.

That will give him a chance to make some early moves before darting into the pits before the others, and then coming out in cleaner air.

Valtteri Bottas, down near the back, is also on softs with everyone else on mediums to start off.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Formation lap

16:59 , Marc Mayo

All 20 cars are lined up and it’s time for them to tootle round as the grid clears, before we get underway.

Lights out in Jeddah

Time to go racing

16:56 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen is on pole position in Jeddah, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman led a Red Bull 1-2 in Bahrain with relative ease.

Can anyone stop him in Saudi?

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Countdown to lights out

16:49 , Marc Mayo

This is your ten-minute warning!

Get to know Jeddah Corniche Circuit

16:47 , Marc Mayo

We are set for 50 laps around the 6.174km circuit, which is dubbed the quickest in the world - and means the race could be over in about 75/80 minutes if there are no interruptions.

There are three DRS zones to help with overtaking.

And, if you hadn’t noticed, it’s a night race with the local start time 8pm.

Time for the national anthem...

Down on the grid

Jose Mourinho is out on the grid and he reveals he is a big F1 fan but doesn’t want to pick a team or driver as his favourite.

He “hopes” to be back in football management soon, he tells Sky F1, after being sacked by Roma.

Saudi GP strategy

16:43 , Marc Mayo

A one-stopper is the order of the day.

The question is whether drivers start of the soft or medium tyre, before a likely jump to the hard.

A medium-soft combination appears unlikely to work but don’t rule it out...

A one-stop strategy is almost mandatory in Saudi Arabia. On paper, the quickest one is to use the C3 at the start before switching to the C2, but what could happen with a safety car?

Does Oliver Bearman have an Italian accent?

16:37 , Marc Mayo

Since moving to Italy to join Ferrari, the 18-year-old has apparently been teased for picking up an Italian twang to his accent.

You can hear it a teeny bit, but for me he sounds much more like Alex Albon. They did grow up about 45 minutes away from each other in the south east to be fair - Albon in Ipswich and Bearman in Chelmsford.

Oliver Bearman talks ahead of his F1 debut

16:34 , Marc Mayo

“A bit stiff this morning, I had an extra long shower to loosen my neck and no doubt it’s going to be a difficult race.

“I thought I was prepared for F1 and then I got to this track, which is maybe the most difficult one. It’s a baptism of fire.

“I think the main thing is to take it step by step, build on the performance of yesterday. Sleeping on a track normally helps me to understand everything better.

“Today I want to take a few things slightly cleaner and hopefully have a good race.

“Of course I would be satisfied to finish in the points, but I’m not looking at results but more my own performance. I’d be happy to keep my nose clean and show what I can do.”

Drama in the pits!

16:29 , Marc Mayo

Yuki Tsunoda is sent out right into the path of Lando Norris and there is very nearly contact before the race has even begun.

"I almost crashed!" 💥😲



A close moment in the pitlane between Lando and Yuki has been noted by Race Control 👇 pic.twitter.com/LrAeOljhcO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2024

The pit lane is open!

16:24 , Marc Mayo

Time for the drivers to fire up their cars for the first time today.

They’ll take a tour of the circuit before forming up on the grid...

Anthony Joshua at the Saudi GP

16:19

No wonder he’s smiling! Fresh off beating Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, the heavyweight boxer is in attendance this afternoon.

The gloves are off and Anthony Joshua is ready for his second lights out this weekend

Milestone in sight for Max Verstappen

16:14 , Marc Mayo

Max Verstappen can bank his 100th podium finish in F1 today.

However, he is not the driver with the best record in Saudi - where Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Verstappen all share a single win apiece.

Perez has led the most laps at this track, with 61 to Verstappen’s 37. Charles Leclerc is next on the list with 30 laps led, but zero wins.

Two of the three races have also been claimed by the pole sitter, with Verstappen victorious here in 2022 from fourth on the grid.

Carlos Sainz drops by

16:07 , Marc Mayo

Earlier on, I said he’d be watching from his bed but Carlos Sainz has just arrived at the track! Fair play to him for making it out to support Ferrari.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Countdown to lights out

16:00

One hour to go!

Karun Chandhok on the grid

15:56

The former F1 racer reckons the big battle will be between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez for second place, with less wind about than earlier in the week - which will help the drivers.

90 minutes to the start of the race… A little update from the track! #SaudiGP #F1



🇸🇦🏎️🏁 pic.twitter.com/XyNsL1xyJH — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 9, 2024

Lewis Hamilton lauds Oliver Bearman

15:52

The Ferrari youngster earned plenty of praise from Lewis Hamilton after qualifying, having pushed him all the way during Q2.

“He nearly took me out!” Hamilton said.

“He did such a great job. To jump in for FP3 without any practice and deliver like he has… mega, mega.

“Really impressed and it shows just what a talent he is. Also, the car looks really good and he has obviously got confidence straight away.”

“I was 22 [on debut]. At 18 I was in F3 and I was nowhere near ready for F1 at 18 but the times are different.

“If I had come in at 18, my career might not look how it has so I am glad I waited.

“But Max came early and others have done. Me having waited, that’s why I had 12 consecutive podiums in the first 12 races of my career, so I am glad I got that base.”

Carlos Sainz watching on from his bed today

15:45

Carlos Sainz, just like his dad, has had his appendix removed and confirmed he’s on the mend ahead of sitting this race out.

He wrote yesterday: “Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better!

“Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone that has looked after me these days here in Saudi, specially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU.

“Great Quali from Ollie Bearman on his hasty debut (not easy at all) and from Lord Perceval (a.k.a. Charles Leclerc).

“Good luck for tomorrow Ferrari!”

SAINZ 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ APPENDICITIS



Thanks everyone for your messages these past 24h. I really feel your support.❤️ pic.twitter.com/y88CYxI7n6 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 9, 2024

Tyres left for each team in the Saudi GP

15:37

Only Red Bull and Lando Norris have two fresh sets of medium tyres available for the race out of the frontrunners.

We’re expecting a one-stopper, unless safety car shenanigans get involved.

Everyone on the grid had at least one new set of hard tyres, apart from McLaren and Aston Martin, who simply scrubbed them on for a lap.

Who is Oliver Bearman?

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Get the lowdown on Ferrari’s new teenage star with our profile of Oliver Bearman.

Read the full story!

Time for the driver parade

15:25 , Marc Mayo

Oliver Bearman catches a word with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc before heading out on the track parade.

He’ll get some good advice off those two!

How it finished in F2

15:15

Enzo Fittipaldi claimed the feature race win in F2 earlier today.

Oliver Bearman had put his car on pole position before hopping into the Ferrari, which means he’s still pointless after two races in the junior series.

Zane Maloney still leads the standings.

Paddock getting busy

15:08 , Marc Mayo

Some key figures are in Saudi for today’s race.

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who is said to be under investigation for race interference, is in the paddock.

The managing director of Red Bull - the brand, not the F1 team - Oliver Mintzlaff has been seen in conversation with Ferrari CEO John Elkann as well as with Helmut Marko.

And, fresh from watching last night’s big boxing contest in Riyadh, Jose Mourinho is on the scene. Some say he could end up in these parts on his next management job...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Countdown to lights out

15:00

Just two hours to go now until the race begins, with the driver parade next on the agenda in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton tips Max Verstappen to be on shortlist to replace him

14:55

Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to consider an audacious move for Max Verstappen as they seek to replace the outgoing British driver.

Next year will see Hamilton move to Ferrari in a switch that few in the Formula One paddock saw coming.

Given his own surprise switch, the 39-year-old has tipped Mercedes to at least try and sign Red Bull star Verstappen for the 2025 campaign.

He told reporters: “My move has shown that anything's possible, and it's going to be a really interesting next six months or so.

“I don't have an extra scoop. I know that... I'm sure Max is on the list, but I'm pretty sure he's tied up, and also, I couldn't see why you would leave a car that is that good.”

Read the full story!

'Case closed', Christian Horner insists

14:48

It has been another busy time off the track for Red Bull.

Our reporter Matt Majendie detailed the latest from their side of the paddock on Friday but it’s been ever more hectic since, with reports of Helmut Marko being investigated and Max Verstappen’s future being in doubt as a result.

Read the full story!

Why are we racing on a Saturday?

14:40

The holy month of Ramadan, a key religious holiday in the Muslim calendar, is set to take place from March 10 this year — a Sunday.

People celebrating Ramadan are expected to fast for an entire month between sunrise and sunset and participate in daily prayer.

Given that races usually start on a Sunday, it means that this race would have collided with Ramadan.

As a result, F1 organisers brought the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix forward by a day to March 9.

Weather forecast

14:34

No rain, little wind and a dry heat in the mid 20ºCs. Perfect for racing under the lights.

Starting grid

14:27 , Marc Mayo

Fernando Alonso in fourth, Lewis Hamilton in eighth and 11th-place Oliver Bearman the big ones to look out for at the start.

Alonso on the second row, Bearman starting from P11 in his first F1 race 💪



Expect the unexpected on the charge down to Turn 1 in Jeddah 🍿#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/kZTOdH8PID — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2024

How to watch the Saudi Grand Prix

14:18 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the race will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix LIVE!

14:13 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!

The second race of the 2024 F1 calendar sets off at 5pm GMT at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Max Verstappen is on pole position as he looks to back up last week’s win in Bahrain, amid further turmoil away from the track for Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc joins him on the front row, in between the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Follow all the build-up, track action and reaction LIVE via our race blog!