Saudi Grand Prix 2024: Start time UK, schedule, weather forecast and how to watch F1 on TV

The new Formula 1 season takes the short hop over to Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Already, 2024 is going down in the history books for what’s going on off the track rather than on it.

Amid the ongoing revelations surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner, the conduct of FIA chairman Mohammed Ben Sulayem and allegations of race interference rumble on ahead of this weekend’s race.

Once again, F1 will race on a Saturday due to the start of Ramadan as Max Verstappen looks to build out an early championship lead.

The Dutchman cruised to victory in Bahrain ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, who won at Jeddah Corniche Circuit last year and will hope to repeat the feat to insert his name into the title picture.

When is the Saudi Grand Prix?

The Saudi Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, March 9, 2024. For fans in the UK, it is due to start at 5pm GMT.

Max Verstappen won comfortably in Bahrain (Getty Images)

Saudi Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

First practice: Thursday, 1.30pm

Second practice: Thursday, 5pm

Third practice: Friday, 1.30pm

Qualifying: Friday, 5pm

Grand prix: Saturday, 5pm

Saudi Grand Prix weather forecast

Jeddah is set to be hot and dry throughout the three days of track action, with the temperature and the potential for some fairly strong winds the biggest threats to drivers.

How to watch the Saudi Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow latest updates from the race via Standard Sport’s live blog!