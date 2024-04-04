Sault Social Services now under one roof

It was a ribbon cutting 25 years in the making.

Members of the local District of Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) hosted a grand opening for their new headquarters Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

While the facility, located at 548 Albert Street East, won't be fully operational until next week, this ceremony provided the public with a sneak peak of this four-storey building, which is designed to consolidate all DSSAB's services into one location.

Since the creation of DSSAB agencies in 1999, via provincial mandate, Sault CEO Mike Nadeau told Tuesday's crowd that local staff have been scattered across multiple offices in the city's downtown core.

Not only was this fractured delivery model far from ideal for employees, but Nadeau said it could also be emotionally taxing for clients who needed assistance across various departments, including housing, childcare, employment assistance (Ontario Works) and/or paramedic services.

"If you were in need of all the services that DSSAB can provide, you had to tell your story three separate times. And it is often draining to tell your story once," Nadeau said during Tuesday's ceremony.

"(The board) wanted to have one customer front counter, so that people would stop telling their story three, four, five times. They really wanted it to be a one-stop shop."

When Nadeau joined DSSAB in 2014, the board gave him the green light to explore the idea of developing one integrated office, which eventually bore fruit and resulted in a groundbreaking ceremony for this facility in October 2021.

After two-and-a-half years of construction, which came with a price tag of roughly $16 million, Nedeau used Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony to thank all the local DSSAB staff and board members for helping this massive project come to fruition.

"The hard work of the DSSAB, the mandate that we have, is more important now, I would argue, than ever before," he said.

"And from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for showing up and giving it 110 per cent every single day."

Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony also featured guest speakers such as Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and MPP Ross Romano, who both emphasized how important DSSAB's services are to the city overall, especially to members of marginalized groups.

Shoemaker pointed to DSSAB's community housing and development program, which has provided over 700 geared-to-income rental properties and more than 400 subsidized private sector units to date.

"Affordable housing alleviates the burden of poverty and creates more stable and secure living conditions for all who use it," the mayor said on Tuesday.

"The need for social services continues to grow and I know that the necessary funding doesn't always grow with it. So I'm grateful for the efforts of the team here who continue to go above and beyond to serve the public."

Romano was similarly complimentary of DSSAB's role in the community, saying that many of the good news stories that come out of the Sault can't be tied directly to this agency.

"We all owe you a huge 'thank you,'" Romano said to the staff. "And to have you all be able to work together under one roof ... is pretty awesome. Because it's within this roof, within this space that so many more incredible, awesome things to benefit our community are going to come."

Last April, DSSAB received $5.1 million in provincial funding for its homelessness prevention fund, which represents a 177 per cent increase from its $1.8-million allocation in 2022.

However, affordable housing funding for 2024 and beyond remains less clear.

Right now, the federal and provincial are embroiled in an ongoing dispute, with the former threatening to withhold $357 million from the latter until it shows progress has been made on a 2018 bilateral agreement to create 19,660 new affordable housing units.

“We’re extremely concerned with the dispute,” Nadeau told The Sault Star last week. “The minister has been fairly consistent that any holdback of federal funding to the province will ultimately mean less funding coming to the DSSABs.”

Following Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees were given the chance to tour the new DSSAB office, which encompasses around 36,000 square feet according to Nadeau.

DSSAB staff will continue to work out of the old office located at 540 Albert Street East for the rest of the week.

The office will be closed this coming Monday to transfer staff into their new digs next door. Services will resume on Tuesday.

The new office at 548 Albert Street East will house 110 employees, according to a DSSAB representative.

Nadeau told The Star that DSSAB is planning to repurpose the old office at 540 Albert Street East, although he wasn't at liberty to provide any specific details as of Tuesday.

