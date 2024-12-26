Sault Surprise-Drops a New Album, ‘Acts of Faith,’ on Christmas Day

Sault, the prolific R&B-leaning collective helmed by songwriter-producer-multi-instrumentalist Inflo, never does anything the easy way. Their albums and rare concerts are all elaborate and self-financed; they don’t give interviews or even reveal their identities except in the credits of the albums, although it’s possible that not all of the contributors are credited. The group and Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover) are enormously prolific: They’ve released 11 albums and two EPs in five and a half years, while Inflo has also produced tracks or albums by his partner Cleo Sol (who dropped two albums last year), Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz, Adele and others. Two years ago the group released five albums on the same day (one of which was completely symphonic); their “Nine” album was available for just 99 days; this latest one, “Acts of Faith,” arrived with no advance notice today, on Christmas Day, 2024.

And while their albums are all different from each other, there is a thread of musical commonality within them: R&B roots, soaring vocals, strong bass, and often a Christian theme to the lyrics. All of those elements are in this latest one, which finds them leaning in a jazzy, early ‘70s R&B direction, with massed voices and baroque flavor that sometimes recalls Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” album. Sol is clearly a singer on several songs; the tracks are tightly sequenced and some jump so quickly into the next that it can seem like someone hit a fast-forward button.

And as the title clearly states, the lyrics are again faith-based: “God Will Help You Heal,” “Pray for Me,” “Soul Clean.” Apparently, these songs were premiered at one of the group’s London concerts a year ago — the first they’ve ever performed, and as secretive and elaborate as their albums — which was also titled “Acts of Faith.” Forthcoming plans apparently include tour dates in North America and Europe and a collaboration with Andre 3000, although solid details are hard to obtain from the intentionally anonymous and secretive group.

But seeking details is futile and defeats both the purpose and the pleasure: Each new project from this group only makes us more curious about what’s coming next.

