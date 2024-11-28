Saunders County Attorney's Office brings charges against woman for fatal crash that killed Omaha motorcyclist
The Saunders County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint to charge a Seward woman with motor vehicle homicide.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, who was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip, was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick had been f
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
Months after he was accused of creating a fictitious story that fueled the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Alexander Smirnov was charged with tax crimes.
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
The inquest for six inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre heard Tuesday that five of the men died overnight, one of several commonalities noted in testimony by a corrections consultant.Andrea Monteiro addressed the jury on the second day of the Ontario coroner's hearings into the deaths of Jason Archer, Paul Debien, Nathaniel Golden, Igor Petrovic, Christopher Sharp and Robert Soberal. They all died of drug toxicity between 2017 and 2021, either in the Ontario government jail or in
A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after three women reported being assaulted near bus stops in Brampton earlier this month by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver.In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents. Police announced th
Ashley Grayson, 35, offered a couple a total of $60,000 for murdering her ex-boyfriend and two business rivals
Officers were following a reportedly stolen vehicle before it crashed with another vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night, Ontario's police watchdog said. Five people were in the allegedly stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, Toronto police said, four of whom were arrested after being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, is the second collision involving a stolen vehicle in Toronto in one wee
India's lower house of parliament suspended proceedings for a second day on Wednesday after disruptions by lawmakers demanding a discussion of the U.S. indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani, while stocks of his group's companies clawed back some losses. Last week U.S. authorities accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading U.S. investors.
It was a scene ripped from a John le Carré novel. According to firsthand accounts and court documents, a man is told to go to the front desk of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Manhattan and say the phrase “banana peel.” The concierge then hands him an envelope with orders to circle the block …
NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.