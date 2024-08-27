Saunders County Sheriff, County Board in Budget Battle
Saunders County Sheriff, County Board in Budget Battle
Saunders County Sheriff, County Board in Budget Battle
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
"The words coursed through my body looking for an answer — an answer I owed only myself."
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
Cara Dugan, 40, allegedly left her 3-month-old baby alone in her pickup truck while she attended a county fair, authorities said
The captain of the luxury Bayesian yacht that sank near Porticello, off the coast of Sicily, last week will face an investigation into multiple counts of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, the Italian prosecutor’s office announced Monday.
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduced what she calls a “very aggressive strategy” after the Supreme Court ruled people living on streets can be cited, fined, or even jailed even if they have nowhere to go. CNN’s Nick Watt joins a city sweep of an encampment and talks to the people living there.
Rescuers are searching for the missing tourists following the accident at the Breidamerkurjökull glacier on Sunday, Aug. 25
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding
The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million .
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff's deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Waterloo Regional Police say there were two separate cases of attempted abductions in the region over the weekend.In the first, a woman was out on a run in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North in Ayr (North Dumfries township) at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was approached by a vehicle, police say.Police said in a news release that a man then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to physically pull the woman inside. The woman was able to escape and run away from the da
(Bloomberg) -- Economists see the Bank of Canada cutting interest rates for a third consecutive meeting next week, continuing what’s anticipated to be a steady downward trend in borrowing costs over the next year as inflation eases.Most Read from BloombergSydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunHow the Cortiços of São Paulo Helped Shelter South Americ
Amber Spradlin was found fatally stabbed in the home of Michael McKinney ll, who has been arrested alongside Michael McKinney lll and Josh Mullins
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested on murder charges after three men and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a park near the north edge of Dalton, Georgia, authorities said.
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run on Highway 401 in Mississauga last year, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release issued Monday, OPP said the collision happened in Highway 401's westbound collector lanes near Mavis Road on April 22, 2023, around 2:30 a.m.Police previously said witnesses saw a white Audi S5 car driving with "extreme high rates of speed" slam into the man's car. The collision caused the man's vehicle to rotate and get pushed into the guar
A trove of essays long forgotten in the archives of the Hoover Institution give insight into what attracted everyday women to extremist ideology.
Ahead of Taylor Swift’s July 14, 2023, concert in Denver, Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, got an unusual call. The billionaire pop star wanted to donate tens of thousands of meals to the nonprofit — a philanthropic effort she had repeated, much like her favorite songs, as she traverses the country on her 52-city Eras Tour.
Lauren Besse appeared in court Monday morning, facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her husband, Danny Magowan. At about 7 a.m. CST on Friday, Warman RCMP said they got a call about an injured man at a home in the rural municipality of Corman Park, which encompasses areas on the outskirts of Saskatoon.Police said they found a 42-year-old man, who was declared dead by paramedics at the scene, according to a news release. The man was identified as Magowan.RCMP's major crimes unit to