Savannah Chrisley Admits She Displays 'Codependency' in the 'Male Relationships in My Life,' Including with Dad Todd

“There are no boundaries in codependency. And that's the thing, it's like there's no distinction between you, me and us," she said of her codependent nature

Santiago Felipe/Getty From left: Todd and Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is recognizing an unhealthy pattern she's exhibited with the men in her life.

During an episode of her Unlocked podcast on May 21, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, opened up about her codependent behavior and how it's affected her and the male relationships in her life while reading from her "secret diary."

“Trauma and codependency, I feel like go hand in hand a lot of times and so that was something for me that I really had to work on," Savannah confessed. "And I still work on it and I'm still very codependent.”

Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube Savannah Chrisley

Related: Savannah Chrisley and Brother Grayson Acknowledge 'Weird' Shift in Their Bond After Becoming His Legal Guardian

Describing it as a "pattern of painful dependency on compulsive behaviors and approval from others in an attempt to find safety, self-worth and identity," Savannah explained that she had a tendency to "slam people" with her codependency.

She went on to say that most "codependents" aren't aware that their behavior can cause "collateral damage" and affect those in their lives. The reality star shared an example of how she's previously done "everything" for her younger brother Grayson and been involved to a fault in order to spare him the trauma she's felt in her own childhood.

“There are no boundaries in codependency. And that's the thing, it's like there's no distinction between you, me and us," she explained, noting how she's been able to identify the codependent relationships in her life. "When I was speaking about codependency, it was between like me and my dad [Todd Chrisley]'s relationship, me and Nic [Kerdiles]'s relationship. Like codependency really shows up in like the male relationships in my life."

Paul Archuleta/Getty (L) Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles

Related: Grayson Chrisley Tells Sister Savannah She's 'Doing a Really Good Job' Parenting

Now that she's aware how important it is to build an identity that is just her own, Savannah revealed that her biggest "hope" is that her inner work can help her relationships grow in a healthy way.

"So by me taking accountability for my own things and having a conversation with someone, instead of it being like a blame game, it's like, 'Hey, I really hope that my experience will help us.' So you're not blaming," she added.

As her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences, Savannah has been caring for her younger siblings, Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 11. Now that she's been granted custody, the television personality admitted that her dynamic with her siblings has changed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an April episode of Unlocked, Savannah noted that she and her siblings have "always been close," but confessed that seeing her step into a new role within their family life "has to be weird for y'all."



"Our relationship has changed. You've turned into more of the parent," Grayson said. "Like there's certain things that I would do, for example, if you weren't my parent, you would be like, 'Go'. Considering the fact that you are my parent, you have a different outlook on it."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.