Savannah Chrisley Admits She's 'Not Getting My Hopes Up' Ahead of Mom Julie's Resentencing

"I don't want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say," Savannah said

Savannah Chrisley is ready to see her mom, Julie Chrisley, out of prison but is "not getting my hopes up."



The podcast host, 27, candidly expressed her sentiments on the latest edition of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast ahead of her mom's resentencing, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.

"There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to Mom's resentencing on the 25th that I don't know what to do. And I don't want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say," Savannah said during the Tuesday, Sept. 24, episode.

"Now, I have been very, very open and honest about my feelings and where I stand, and the injustices," she continued. "But when it comes to her whereabouts and her treatment and all of those things, I have to be careful before her resentencing because the rest of our lives are in the hands of this federal judge, so anything that I say can be held against me and my family."

Julie Chrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley and Julie Chrisley

Noting that she wants to be "very cautious of my words," Savannah said she understood concern from fans who have said she's been "silent" about the latest updates in her mom's case. She read a message she received on X, where a fan told her she should speak out as some supporters are worried, adding that if the Chrisleys return to reality TV, "youll need us to watch."

Savannah read her reply to the fan on her podcast and expressed that she's "not trying to keep anything secret."

Savannah vowed to give a "play-by-play" when she feels it's "appropriate." However, for now, she said the judge overseeing the case has "a lot of power," including the authority to "bring my mom home."

After discussing possible outcomes, from Julie's release to her sentence staying the same, Savannah said she's ultimately "not getting my hopes up."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Julie Chrisley

"I hope and pray with everything that I have in me that this judge sends my mama home. I'm in such a phase of life right now of just needing my mom," she said. "Trust me, I need my dad, too. I do."

"But I feel like you go through phases of life to where you're a daddy's girl, you're a mama's girl. Like you just need your dad for some things and you just need your mom for some things and I need them both home," Savannah continued.

In June, Julie's seven-year prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud was vacated after federal judges ruled that her case had insufficient evidence.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 'Chrisley Knows Best' cast/family

She and her husband Todd Chrisley, were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They denied the claims and were cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia.

They were found guilty in a federal court and received a combined 19-year prison sentence in November 2022. Months after the couple reported to prison in January 2023, their sentences were reduced by nearly two years.



