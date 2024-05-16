Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Brother Grayson's 18th Birthday with Sentimental Tribute: 'Proud to Be Your Sister'

"Many people look at our situation and think, 'She saved him.' But little do they know… YOU saved ME," Savannah shared in her tribute for brother Grayson's 18th birthday

Grayson Chrisley just hit a major life milestone — and naturally, his famous family is showering him with love!

As Grayson turned 18 on Thursday, May 16, big sister Savannah Chrisley kicked off the loving tributes in his honor. The video montage set to Taylor Edwards' "Call Your Sister" featured several sentimental moments of Grayson from early childhood onward, many of which were photos taken alongside other family members, like Savannah.

"HAPPY 18TH BIRTHDAY GrayBug! 🥹😭❤️ I don’t even know where to start. I’ve already cried for an hour today. I am so proud of you and the young man that you are becoming @graysonchrisley ❤️ ," the 26-year-old's post began.

"Many people look at our situation and think, 'She saved him.' But little do they know… YOU saved ME," she said, referencing their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's ongoing legal strife. "This past year and a half we have spent countless hours talking, crying, and laughing…and I wouldn’t trade a single moment! You have shown up for me and loved me more than most in my life."

"You have shown up for Chloe and have shown her what a loving/caring man looks like. You truly are one of a kind," she continued. "Your heart.. WOW… I’ve never witnessed anything like it. You are a true gift from God. Please don’t ever lose your warmth and kindness… I am so proud to be your sister Grayson Myles Chrisley ❤️."



In closing her post, Savannah added: "I’m gonna go cry now 😭."



The second youngest child of Todd and Julie, who remains in prison after being convicted in June 2022 of fraud and tax evasion, has had a busy last several months.

Aside from attending his parents' appeal hearing in April, Grayson appeared to have went to his high school prom.

"CAN WE REWIND TIME 😭😭 I love you and I’m so proud of the young man that you are becoming ❤️," Savannah commented beneath the post, featuring pics of Grayson with his date. "You are what every sister wishes she had as a brother."

Grayson is also thinking about his future. On his big sister's Unlocked podcast last month, the Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed his post-high school aspirations.

"I'm majoring in business and minoring in sports management," he explained to Savannah, who didn't agree with his plan to enroll in college, believing he was "not mature enough" for the experience. "So I do have a plan. I already have an internship set up with Lee [White] at WME in their sports section. So I do have a plan. That's what I wanna do."



