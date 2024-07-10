Savannah Chrisley Had an 'Awesome' Father's Day Prison Visit with Dad Todd but It's 'Harder' Each Time She Leaves

"It gets harder each time you leave, and you know you're leaving them behind," she said

Kevin Winter/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty Savannah Chrisley (left) and Todd Chrisley (right)

Savannah Chrisley is sharing what her unconventional Father’s Day looked like this year.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, revealed on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of her Unlocked podcast that she spent Father’s Day weekend visiting her dad Todd Chrisley in prison.

“I was there Saturday and Sunday — it was awesome,” she said. “It was just me so we got a lot of time to catch up. I love my one-on-one time, but also, we get to have really intentional conversations.”

Related: Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Is 'Fine' After Rejected Appeal and Cried 'Happy Tears' Wife Julie's Case Was Tossed

Savannah explained that having her parents away has led her to look back on their life before, so when she goes to visit her parents — who are both currently in prison for tax evasion — she said she tries to have an open dialogue.

“I find myself reflecting on a lot of things in life, and things as a kid, and we get to have conversations that I feel like we've needed to have for a really long time,” she admitted.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Todd Chrisley (left) and Savannah Chrisley (right)

As much as she loved spending two days with Todd, 55, Savannah said that saying goodbye is the worst part.

“I used to say I think it'd get easier as time goes on, but I think that's a lie,” the former Masked Singer contestant said. “I think I was lying to myself to make myself feel better. It does get harder. It gets harder each time you leave, and you know you're leaving them behind.”

While waiting for her dad in the visitation room, Savannah also shared that she saw how different families reacted to seeing their loved ones who were incarcerated.

“There was one family and you could tell that those teenage kids were just struggling a lot,” she said. “The whole thing was just so heartbreaking.”

Related: Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Julie Chrisley (left), Savannah Chrisley (middle), Todd Chrisley (right)

On the other hand, she said she also saw joy in the room when another family saw their loved one for the last time before they got released.

“That was tough to see because number one, the effects that the system has on a family as a whole can be detrimental at times,” Savannah said, later adding: “It truly does just break a lot of families.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Matriarch of the family, Julie Chrisley, was indicted alongside her husband Todd in 2019 for tax evasion, conspiracy and bank and wire fraud. Her sentence was thrown out on June 21 due to lack of sufficient evidence, but Todd’s case was upheld.

Savannah has said her hope is to have Julie home by Thanksgiving.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.