Savannah Chrisley Reflects on the 'Profound Impact' Dad Todd's Absence Has Had on Her Family amid His Imprisonment

In an emotional Father's Day tribute, Savannah said her family feels "fractured and incomplete" as her parents serve time in prison for tax fraud

Santiago Felipe/Getty From left: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City.

Savannah Chrisley says Father’s Day hit her “like a ton of bricks” as her parents continue to serve time in prison for tax fraud

The Chrisley Knows Best star noted that her dad’s absence has a “profound impact” on their family

Savannah shared that the family feels “fractured and incomplete” without her parents

Savannah Chrisley is missing her dad Todd Chrisley on Father's Day as her parents serve time in prison for tax fraud.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, admitted that the holiday hit her “like a ton of bricks” in a lengthy Instagram tribute set to Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay.” The heartfelt post included a montage of the father-daughter duo over the years.

“As I sit here in the airport, in Pensacola Florida, I find myself reflecting on the absence of my dad for the second year in a row,” she shared. “This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family.”

The Chrisleys marked their second Father's Day this year without Todd, who expected to stay at FPC Pensacola in Florida through September 2032. Julie is slated to remain at FMC Lexington in Kentucky until June 2028.

“17 Months Ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing,” Savannah wrote. “The void left by his absence is undeniable. Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy.”

“Our experience has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system. I was never subjected to it,” she continued. “I just didn’t know. But I can tell you…It doesn’t just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal. I honestly don’t know if they ever will… The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite.”

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty From left: Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley

The reality star shared that she was “not okay” as she struggled to cope without her father.

“The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day,” she shared. “Looking at old photos reminds me of the beautiful moments we shared as a family, but it also serves as a dark yet stark reminder of what we’ve lost and the uncertainty of our future together. The hurt is unbearable at times… I’m just a girl who misses her daddy.”

Despite the personal struggles, Savannah noted that she is steadfast in being “committed to fighting for justice…for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system.”

“No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma,” she explained. “We all deserve better, and I will advocate tirelessly to ensure that our justice system becomes a force for healing and restoration, not further pain and division. I know that I’m not the only one with a heavy heart today…and some of you share similar stories.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images From left: Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Chase Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.

She concluded that she hoped her Instagram page “can be a place of growth and that TOGETHER we can work towards a future where families are not shattered by injustice and where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness.”

“I have so much hope for our future… I miss you daddy… I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT…,” she concluded.

Todd and Julie were indicted in August 2019 for 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, all of which they have denied. The couple was cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia in October 2019 but continued to face federal charges for allegedly evading federal taxes.

Following a nearly three-week-long trial that began in May 2022, the Chrisleys were later sentenced that November to a combined 19 years in prison. And despite having appealed the case, they reported to prison in January 2023.

The pair, who continue to wait for the results of their appeal, had their sentences reduced in September 2023 by nearly two years.

