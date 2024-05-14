Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Mother's Day with Sweet Family Montage: 'Forever'

Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman share son Charley, 7, and daughter Vale, 9

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie with her daughter Vale and son Charley

For Savannah Guthrie, motherhood is "forever."

To mark Mother's Day this year, the Today co-anchor, 52, shared a sweet slideshow celebrating her mom, as well as her two kids: son Charley, 7, and daughter Vale, 9.

The Instagram post on Sunday, May 12, featured lots of sweet moments that the kids — whom Guthrie shares with her husband, Michael Feldman — have shared with her and their grandmother.

From sweet selfies with her kiddos to videos of their grandma reading to them, the post, set to The Chicks' song "Lullaby," also gave a glimpse into Guthrie's life as a mom.

In one set of photos, the Today star poses and smiles with Charley and Vale in front of a city landscape. In another, the mom of two wedges herself in between the two for a beachside snap, seemingly captured during a family vacation.

And, letting the adorable family moments speak for themselves, Guthrie opted for a simple caption, simply writing, "Forever ❤️."



Guthrie and Feldman, 55, got married in March 2014 and welcomed their daughter shortly after on Aug. 13, 2014. Their son was born two years later on Dec. 8, 2016.

"I'm so grateful for my blessings. I really can't get over it — I'll never get over it," the Today star told PEOPLE in February of becoming a mother. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope."

Elsewhere in her conversation with PEOPLE, Guthrie reflected on how "there were times when I didn't think there was much hope for me," but highlighted how parenthood has left her feeling "so lucky."

"I'm so grateful," she noted. "But I'm always mindful of talking about that too, because we all have moments in our lives where we don't feel that the thing we wanted to happen has happened, or we don't feel that we have been blessed."

Most recently, Guthrie, Feldman and their two children celebrated Easter together. The star posted a series of images from the holiday on Instagram, showcasing the family out and about as well as images of her children at home going through their Easter baskets.

"Oh happy day 🌸," Guthrie captioned the photo carousel.



