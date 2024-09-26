Savannah Guthrie Cries Off Fake Eyelashes as Hoda Kotb Announces “Today” Departure: 'You Are Our Sunshine'

Kotb announced that she will be leaving the 'Today' show after 17 years in a chat with her co-hosts on Thursday, Sept. 26

TODAY/X Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the Today show Sept. 26, 2024

Hoda Kotb's Today show departure announcement is causing a lot of tears from her colleagues, including Savannah Guthrie who cried off her glam!



In one sweet segment that aired Thursday, Sept. 26, Guthrie, 52, was so overwhelmed with emotion that one of her false lashes came loose, which led to a hilarious moment among herself, Kotb, 60, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

"Here's my lash," Guthrie told Kotb, handing one over to her co-host as they were live on air. Kotb then broke from her current report to give a close-up of the false lash to the camera.

A few seconds later, Guthrie jokingly attempted to instead pass the lash to Jones, 46, who said, "That is disgusting!" and jumped out of the way, laughing.

"I don't want to hold a lash, that's okay," Roker, 70, quipped to Jones moments later before launching into his own report, as she again jokingly attempted to pass it on.



Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Kotb opened up on the NBC morning news series Thursday about how was ready "to turn the page" in her life, which includes an early-2025 departure from the show as Guthrie's co-anchor since 2018 and a total of 17 years on Today.

Through tears, Kotb explained her reasoning to her Today family on the show Thursday, surrounded by Guthrie, Roker, Jones, Craig Melvin and Kotb's fourth-hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

During the sit-down with their co-anchors, Guthrie told her friend, "Hoda, we love you so much. And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved. ... We don't want to imagine this place without you."

"But also, I just want to say I am so proud of my friend," she continued. "You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game — to leave something that's wonderful, that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, 'But I dream even bigger for myself,' into the great unknown, you have so much guts."

"You inspire me. I love you," Guthrie said, adding at the end of the segment, "You are our sunshine."



Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Hoda Kotb on the Today show Feb. 29, 2024

In a letter to her colleagues published Thursday, Kotb wrote that she would still remain part of the NBC family, but would be departing her longtime anchor position in early 2025.

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she explained. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

Kotb went on to address what went into the decision in her personal life — namely, that she intends to spend more time with her family, which includes daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4. (She shares the girls with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

"As I write this, my heart is all over the map," she wrote. "I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."

