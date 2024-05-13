Savannah Guthrie Drops NSFW Word Live on “Today” During Ryan Reynolds Interview: 'We're All Canceled'

"I don't think I've said that word in my entire life, in any form or fashion," Guthrie said, noting she was "dying of humiliation"

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Ryan Reynolds on the 'Today' show

Savannah Guthrie got a little flustered during her interview with Ryan Reynolds — though not for the reason one might think.

Chatting with the actor about his new movie IF on the Today show on Monday, May 13, the 52-year-old broadcast journalist accidentally said something that took everyone by surprise, even her.

"I just want to say that I don't think I've said that word in my entire life, in any form or fashion," she told her co-anchors afterward. "I'm dying of humiliation."

"I've sat next to you for many years, I've never heard it," Hoda Kotb insisted.

So what exactly did Guthrie say? Well, her gaff happened when she and Kotb were discussing the movie, which follows a girl (Cailey Fleming) who discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends and teams up with Reynolds' character to ensure they're not forgotten.

John Krasinski wrote and directed the movie, and cast many of the IFs with his famous friends including his wife Emily Blunt plus Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Sebastian Maniscalco, Sam Rockwell and his former Office costar Steve Carrell.

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively also voices a character. She plays a cat who wears an octopus costume, and is described in an official poster for the film as a "kitten of the sea."

But when Guthrie brought up the role, it sparked a debate as to exactly what to call the character.

"She plays a kitty. I think one of the kitten ones," Reynolds first said, before Guthrie corrected him, "It's actually an octopus, just FYI."

"No, but it's a cata-puss," Reynolds said. "A pus-a-kitty? Kitty-pus?"

Paramount IF

That's when Guthrie got loud. "Octopussy!" she said, citing the name of the 1983 James Bond film. "I think that is what it's called!"

As Reynolds began to push back, Guthrie doubled down. "I didn't make that up," she said. "No, I would never!"

But within seconds, Kotb corrected her. "It's Octo-puss," she said.

Immediately, Guthrie slapped her hand over her mouth. "Oh, my God, I have to leave. Like, I don't even know who I am right now. May I be excused?" she said, turning to Kotb. "You do the rest. I'm so embarrassed!"

"By the way, we're all canceled this morning," Reynolds assured her. "Good job, everybody. We did it!"

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Ryan Reynolds on the 'Today' show

After the segment ended, longtime Today anchorman Al Roker teased Guthrie. "If you had put out the odds of who was going to take us down, you would have been the last person I would have said," he told her.

"Honestly, I don't know what happened," Guthrie said. "The thing is, I thought I read it in the research note. So it was on brand, I read the note!"

"You volunteered as tribute in the middle of that and we're all done," Reynolds joked.

IF hits theaters on Friday, May 17.

