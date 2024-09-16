Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Pose with Their Families as They Enjoy a Visit Together at Kotb's Suburban Home

The 'Today' co-hosts spent the afternoon together as they posed with their families

Hoda Kotb/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb pose with their families

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are enjoying quality time with each other's families.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Kotb shared a few photos on her Instagram as she spent time with her Today co-host and her family at her new home in the suburbs. In one photo, the co-hosts smile together as they stand on Kotb's deck. Another photo shows their families together, sitting on a couch inside.

Guthrie can be seen hugging Kotb's daughter Haley, 7, who sits next to Guthrie's daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, 7. Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman leans into Charley, smiling for the photo. In front, Kotb snaps their selfie, smiling as she rests a hand on daughter Hope, 4.

"Home. @savannahguthrie," Kotb simply captioned the post. "Where so much heart is ❤️❤️❤️," Guthrie commented.



While chatting with her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager earlier this month, Kotb opened up about her "awesome" experience walking her daughters to their new school following their move to the suburbs of New York City.

"Everything changed like that," Kotb recalled. "I have a whole new town and a whole new school, and all the new things. And we went for our first day of school."

She continued to detail how the morning of her girls' first day went down, sharing that she felt like "normal people" as the family of three walked to school together.

"I carried coffee and I had sneakers and I walked with my kids to school like normal people! It was awesome!" she said, adding, "I just loved doing it because I haven’t been able to do that, and it was so fun to walk my kids to school."

In August, Kotb opened up to PEOPLE about her choice to move to the suburbs, sharing that the decision was rooted in creating new things for her kids.

"I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs," she said. "I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they'll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women."



