Save up to $300 with Labor Day laptop deals on Asus, Apple and more

Save big on Labor Day laptop deals from Amazon and Walmart.

Laptops can be expensive, but luckily Labor Day deals are here to help. Ahead of Labor Day 2024 on Monday, September 2, you can save up to $300 on laptops from Amazon and Walmart. You can grab some of our favorite laptops from major tech brands like Apple, Samsung, HP and Acer at great prices thanks to early Labor Day laptop deals. Keep scrolling to get cutting-edge tech at your door for less.

Top 10 Labor Day laptop deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop (2024)

Get our all-time favorite laptop on sale now at Best Buy.

$1,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)

Apple 15.3-Inch 2023 256GB M2 MacBook Air Laptop

Score $200 off a Reviewed-approved 2023 MacBook today.

$1,099.99 at Amazon (Save $200)

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Touchscreen Laptop (2023)

Save hundreds on one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.

$1,147.99 at Best Buy (Save $252)

Apple MacBook Air 13 M3 (2024)

A 2024 laptop could be yours for 17% off at Amazon.

$1,249.98 at Amazon (Save $249.02)

Acer Swift X 14-Inch Creator Laptop

Save 16% on this Acer laptop ahead of Labor Day 2024.

$899 at Amazon (Save $170.99)

Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro

Head to Walmart for laptop deals like this one on a Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro.

$480 at Walmart (Save $84)

Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14

Snag 16% off this Acer personal computer from Amazon.

$367.68 at Amazon (Save $72.31)

HP 15.6-Inch 256GB ENVY Full HD Touchscreen Laptop

Save over $100 on this versatile HP laptop from Walmart.

$496.47 at Walmart (Save $102.53)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

Get over $160 on a laptop that's perfect for gaming.

$735 at Amazon (Save $164.99)

When is Labor Day 2024?

Labor Day 2024 falls on Monday, September 2. It's celebrated annually in early September and often referred to as the unofficial end of summer.

Are Labor Day laptop deals worth it?

Absolutely! Whether you want a new laptop for school or you're more interested in getting the perfect gaming computer, these Labor Day deals have your back. Start shopping today and save up to $300 on laptops from Acer, HP, Samsung, Apple and more.

