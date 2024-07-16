Save Up to 50% off Headphones Including Sony, Beats, and More During Prime Day

Promotions listed were available when the article was published. Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

Calling all audio enthusiasts! Amazon Prime Day is the best time to upgrade your headphones as many are on a steep discount during the company’s yearly savings event. No matter if you’re looking for over-ear headphones or noise-canceling earbuds, you’ll find a style you love at an incredible price from top brands, including Sony, Beats, Bose, JBL, and more. Here are our top picks for the best headphone deals during Amazon Prime Day.

Bass lovers need these Beats Studio Pro headphones as they prioritize powerful bass while you listen to your favorite songs. With active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, these headphones will get you through a workday, long travel day, or any other long-haul adventures. And at more than 50% off, this is a deal you simply can’t pass up.

If you’re someone who needs music to focus on your work all day, these Beats Solo 4 On-Ear headphones will become your new assistant because their 50 hours of battery life and 10-minute quick charge ensure that you can always be streaming. The one-touch pairing, built-in microphone, and ergonomic design, only add to the features of these headphones and make them a stellar pick.

Beats Studio Buds are the top pick for true wireless earbuds due to their seamless blend of performance and convenience and steep discount of 47% off. They offer active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. They are incredibly user-friendly with their quick pairing feature for both Apple and Android devices and are ideal for those who want hassle-free, high-quality audio.

Designed with secure ear hooks and sweat resistance, these Beats Powerbeats Pros are loved by fitness enthusiasts, as they stay put during intense gym sessions and long runs. They have nine hours of battery life, balanced sound, are completely wireless, and 40% off during Amazon Prime Day.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones are the top choice for over-ear headphones, thanks to their exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, great sound quality, and 43% off discount, making them just under $200. With noise-canceling technology that adapts to your environment, a 30-hour battery life, and high sound quality, these headphones are ideal for travelers and daily commuters and offer comfort, convenience, and high performance.

The unique design of the Sony LinkBuds makes them stand out, as they’re designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying high-quality sound. These earbuds are perfect for those who need to stay connected to the world around them, whether at work or on the go.

The Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones offer great noise cancellation and sound quality at a mid-range price (that’s under $100 during Prime Day.) With up to 35 hours of battery life and a comfortable design, these headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Those with an active lifestyle will love the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds since they are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. They offer a comfortable fit, noise cancellation, and up to 7 hours of battery life. They are perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking for reliable and durable earbuds.

At 55% off, these JBL Tune Earbuds are the best budget-friendly option, offering great sound quality at an affordable price. These earbuds feature JBL’s “Pure Bass” sound, up to 40 hours of battery life (or 32 if using noise cancellation), and water- and sweat-resistance.

Marshall Over-Ear Headphones combine an iconic design with high-quality sound. These headphones feature custom-tuned drivers for rich audio and a comfortable, ergonomic fit, 80+ hours of battery life, and a folding design that makes these easy to travel with.

Perfect for Android users looking for a premium audio experience, the Google Pixel Buds Pro stand out with their impressive sound quality and smart features for true wireless earbuds. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge. They seamlessly integrate with Google Assistant, making hands-free control a breeze.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offers great noise cancellation and seamless integration with Samsung devices. These earbuds provide rich sound quality and a comfortable fit, with up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy Now At Amazon







These Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are the top choice for noise-canceling headphones due to their unmatched sound quality and comfort, making them a great option for frequent travelers. They feature advanced noise-canceling technology that effectively blocks out almost all external noise, perfect for immersive listening in any environment. With up to 20 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted music all day.

Or if you’re looking for an option that’s a little more compact, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling earbuds are a great choice. Thanks to Bose’s acoustic technology, these earbuds offer high sound quality with robust bass and clear highs. They provide up to 6 hours of internal battery life, but you also get an additional 12 hours from the charging case.

The Amazon Echo Buds offer great value with solid performance and smart features. These earbuds have active noise reduction, hands-free Alexa access, and a comfortable fit. They provide up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and come with a charging case for extended battery life.

