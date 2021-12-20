Save closet and suitcase space with this ultimate parka folding hack

Nathan Coleman
Finding real estate in your closet can be tough during the winter months with big coats crowding the space.

If you're packing for a ski trip, one parka can take up the whole suitcase. And wearing it in the car while you've got the heat cranked can also get pretty uncomfortable and sweaty.

In the video above, I demonstrate how you can strategically fold your parka to save an abundance of space in your suitcase or closet. Hope it helps!

