How you can save on last minute fireworks
If you're getting ready to host friends and family over the holiday weekend, picking up some fireworks may still be on your to do list.
If you're getting ready to host friends and family over the holiday weekend, picking up some fireworks may still be on your to do list.
Motive still being investigated, but shooting ‘could’ have racial element, police say
The two firefighters had dated for about seven years before breaking up, according to Kuhbander's parents
Three new mobile freezer units have been built in the Health Sciences Centres’s garage to store unclaimed bodies. The storage units now have a wall built around them, blocking them from sight. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC News)Just one day after CBC News reported that the largest hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador was storing dozens of unclaimed bodies in temporary freezers in an alleyway, the province's health authority went shopping for new equipment. Three newly constructed freezer units have be
The funeral for Carly Walsh and her two children was held in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, drawing dozens to the service as the family's Harrow community continues to mourn after their bodies were found in their home last month. The service for the 41-year-old, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, was at FamiliesFirst Funeral Home and Tribute Centre a day after the visitations.Some people arriving for the funeral service were seen embracing each other.Windsor police in unmarked vehicles escorted the process
The Supreme Court told another defendant convicted of the same gun charge as Hunter Biden to have his conviction reviewed again at the appeals court.
The taekwondo-trained mum wrestles a thief as he tries to steal her bike, but police do not arrive.
Members of the Van Epps family were on board a Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft leaving upstate New York when the crash happened
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Prosecutors in Australia said Sakina Muhammad Jan forced her daughter to marry a man she didn't want to wed in November 2019, weeks before he killed her
The driver who authorities say plowed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring nine others, told police he had consumed 18 beers the night before the accident, according to CNN affiliate WABC.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Manuel Gonzalez was shot in the head by armed robbers during a backyard wedding ceremony in St. Louis, Mo.
A man accused of operating an alleged Ponzi scheme has drowned in a B.C. river, seven months before his criminal fraud trial was set to start in Edmonton.Curtis Quigley, 56, and his former common-law spouse Kathleen Treadgold, were jointly charged last summer with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alleged that the $7.8-million scheme was ongoing for 12 years, with hundreds of victims in Alberta, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.The allegations against Quigley and Tread
A woman accused of traveling across the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday.
Kaylon Kirkwood must also pay a $5,000 fine for killing the K-9, plus $38,379.98 in restitution, which includes the cost of a new police dog, training, and Bane’s necropsy and cremation.
Waterloo Coun. Julie Wright says she had a firework shot at her intentionally on Monday night.Wright says she was returning home from the Canada Day drone show in Waterloo Park when she says she was shot in the face with a firework "intentionally.""I am a little singed, but not significantly injured. I was shot at multiple times and hit once," Wright wrote on the social media website X."This firework insanity has to stop."Waterloo regional police responded to Wright on X and said the service tak
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than 100 and left scores injured, officials said.
Hall shares her son with ex Ant Anstead and is also mom to son Brayden and daughter Taylor
An eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four people was acquitted on all charges at the request of the Crown on Tuesday as his trial was set to begin in Ottawa.