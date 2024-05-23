Save money at Universal Orlando Resort
A family trip to Universal Orlando can cost thousands of dollars. But a travel blogger shares secrets to saving money there.
‘You were asked if you would like to move by THE CREW so it’s perfectly fine,’ one person reasons on Reddit
"Where I'm from, people rarely do this. So if you are not invited here, don't be offended."
The Singapore Airlines incident this week that left one person dead and dozens injured after hitting turbulence has highlighted the risks that can come when your plane flies through such rough air. Experts say turbulence can be caused by various factors like storms or flying over mountain ranges, but one of the most dangerous is known as "clear-air turbulence" because there's no way to know if you are going to fly into it. As Sean Previl explains, there are ways air travellers can stay safe and it takes one simple step, even if it may seem obvious.
A Toronto woman is calling for more accessibility in air travel after she had to be carried off an Air Canada plane in a badly broken aisle chair, an experience she says was unsafe and undignified. Tori Lacey, 26, chronicled the troubling incident on her TikTok and Instagram pages, where she usually posts content about her travel exploits as a person who uses a wheelchair. The video has garnered tens of millions of views since it was posted on May 18, Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and spar
A Singapore Airlines flight fell 6,000 feet in a span of a few minutes in severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, the carrier said Tuesday, leaving a British man dead and more than two dozen other passengers injured.
A spokesperson for the airline says the condensation is 'common' and not a cause for concern in a statement to PEOPLE
If you're like many people, you're thinking about spending your golden years on the beach. However, maybe think twice about which beach town you set your sights on once you reach retirement age. While...
The airline’s first flight, traveling from New York to Los Angeles, is sold out.
For many retirees, one of the greatest joys of not having to punch in every day is the time and freedom to travel. Daydreams about taking trips to Europe or even loading up the car and driving to...
CALGARY — WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag. CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech told a Calgary business audience Wednesday that the new "ultra-low" fare category will be introduced within "a couple of weeks" and will appeal to the most budget-conscious travellers. He said the move will also free up overhead bin space for other passengers. Travellers who purchase the cheapest fare will not have the opti
After 40 years of progress, The Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints program is looking forward to the next 40.
Two-thirds of those who are planning a summer vacation will take it domestically, compared to 31 per cent who are gearing up to travel internationally.
La Jolla Cove is one of the most photographed beaches in San Diego, and it’s easy to see why: the coastline here is dotted with sea caves and attracts California sea lions and pelicans that bask in the sun on the rock outcroppings nearby. Visit the nearby Children’s Pool beach, a 10-minute walk south of La Jolla Cove, to see the Pacific Harbor seals that flock there to rest on the sand. The cove is right near the heart of La Jolla and by landmarks such as the historic La Valencia Hotel and recently renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.
Cuban officials visited Miami International Airport in 2011 and 2015, years before this week’s tour of security operations caused outrage.
Known as The Inn at Dos Brisas, the sprawling country retreat comes complete with equestrian facilities and an organic farm.
The arrival of Lufthansa, Copa Airlines and Aeromexico will make nine carriers that have begun doing business at Raleigh-Durham International Airport since 2021.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is setting its sights on the premium market, enticing well-heeled travelers with the promise of more balcony cabins and a "ship-within-a-ship" concept that caters to multigenerational cruisers.
Wrapping up Q1 earnings, we look at the numbers and key takeaways for the hotels, resorts and cruise lines stocks, including Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and its peers.
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, most people now are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...