Save Smithfield Market petition signed by 15,000

Smithfield is the largest wholesale meat market in the UK [PA Media]

An online petition calling for the Smithfield Market to be saved has received more than 15,000 signatures.

Smithfield Market, near St Paul's Cathedral, and Billingsgate Fish Market in Canary Wharf are to be closed after the City of London Corporation voted to withdraw support for them last month.

The corporation had planned to move both markets, as well as New Spitalfields Market in Leyton, to a £1bn purpose-built site in Dagenham but this plan was abandoned over rising costs.

The petition's creator said Smithfield Market was an "irreplaceable part of the city’s cultural and economic fabric".

'Once lost, never replaced'

"For over 800 years, Smithfield Market has been a vibrant hub of trade and commerce, contributing to the identity of London as a global city," the creator wrote.

"It stands as a testament to the city's rich history, from medieval times to the modern day."

The markets are set to continue until 2028 at their current sites and traders have been offered compensation, the corporation said.

Smithfield is the largest wholesale meat market in the UK and one of the biggest in Europe. The current iteration of the market has been trading at the site since the 1860s. Before that it was a livestock market, which dated back to the medieval period.

One comment from a petition signatory said: "My late dad worked at Smithfield for decades. He would be deeply saddened to see it close for good - I'm signing this on his behalf."

Another said: "I am a regular purchaser of meat from the traders in and around this historic market.

"We urgently need to save traditional market places such as this which have had a place in our local food infrastructure for hundreds of years. Once lost, never replaced!"

A market has operated at Smithfield for centuries [Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]

A City of London Corporation spokesperson previously said the decision represented a "positive new chapter" for the markets as it "empowers traders to build a sustainable future in premises that align with their long-term business goals".

He said: "By stepping back from direct market operations, we will help to create opportunities for these businesses to thrive independently."

The spokesperson added that the corporation would offer financial support to help traders "transition seamlessly and successfully to new locations".

